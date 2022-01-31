How to Choose Which Charity to Donate To

There are countless charities out there looking for support at all times of the year. If you find yourself in a lucky position where you have some extra money to donate, don’t hesitate! It can be overwhelming to choose which charity or charities to donate to because every cause is worthy giving to.

Keep reading to discover how to narrow down which charity to give your donation to and learn some alternative options for donation if you are not able to give financially!

What’s Your Personal Goal?

It is important to donate smartly and not just choose at random. This is your money, make sure you know where it’s going, as hopefully it will be making a difference in society!

Assess what is important to you in life and where you might see gaps in society where you think greater funding is needed. Perhaps your focus is closer to home, and you want to see better services for the homeless, or more support given to guide dogs for the blind. Or perhaps your thoughts are with people in other parts of the world suffering political instability or famine. Ensure your charity of choice is well thought out and compare with other charities who work in similar fields to see which is the best option.

Check Reputation

If you have found a charity which aligns with your wishes for society, ensure that this charity is a reputable organisation. Do some research online and check reviews to ensure that the work they are doing is legitimate.

Unfortunately, a lot of scams exist out there. All registered charities must be transparent. Check the charity register for more facts and figures on the charity you are considering.

Don’t Focus on Overheads

While researching a charity, look closely at how the charity spends its money, their income and expenditure, employee benefits, etc. This is all important information in determining which charity is most deserving of your donation. However, do not be deterred by a charity’s expenditure for fearing your donation is just paying salaries, good charities require good infrastructure, and every donation helps the wider goal.

What is The Charity’s Vision?

It is important to base your judgement on the charity’s impact on society. What has the charity done thus far and what do they aspire to do in the future to aid social problems. Be very clear on the work that they have accomplished already, such as how many people they have helped find homes, how many acres of forest have they restored, etc.

Consider Volunteering

If you are unsure about which charity to donate to, consider volunteering with several charities to get a clear picture of the work that they do. You might even inspire others to take action. If you would prefer to donate your time and skills rather than money, volunteering through fundraising is also a great way to support charities. Check out our article on the work volunteers at St Vincent de Paul do during their annual Christmas appeal for some inspiration on how you can make a difference.

Donate Sporadically

If you are stuck with time and money, donating or volunteering at certain times of the year is a great way to help others, such as during the Winter or Christmas times, when others are often most in need. Perhaps get in contact with a local charity and enquire about helping the elderly.