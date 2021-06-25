Every summer brings new skin-related challenges that we have to face. Everyone’s skin requires extra care during the summer, as scorching heat, dangerous UV rays, excess sweating, and air-conditioning can completely wreck the skin. Before beginning with describing how to take care of your skin, let’s see why caring for it is essential.

Skin is our largest organ, and it shields us from many potential dangers. But very often, it is the most neglected part of our bodies, and this may lead to long-term consequences or potential health issues. Summer skin-care routine doesn’t have to be costly or time-consuming, all it takes is a bit of determination and the right selection of products.

In this post, we’ll reveal to you how to better take care of your skin during summer and keep your skin vitalized.

Have a Skincare Routine (And Stick To It)

To ensure perpetual skin condition during the summer, maintain a skincare routine and stick to it meticulously.

A perfect summer skincare routine consists of:

Washing the face – Using a face wash suited to your skin type can remove all the oils, debris, and dirt from it. Ideally, a face wash shouldn’t contain alcohol and should be pH balanced.

Using a Vitamin C serum – Most of us are knowledgeable of how important Vitamin C is for our immune system, bud did you know that vitamin c serums are crucial for great skin as well? Essentially, it can prevent hyperpigmentation, refine the look of fine lines, and assist with the production of collagen. A perfect time to use the vitamin C serum is between cleansing and moisturizing.

Moisturizing – Just like our body needs to stay hydrated (especially during the summer), your skin needs that too. So the next step after washing your face would be a hydrating face mask, hydrating gel, or any other hydration method you prefer. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water too!

Exfoliating – One of the basics of a good skincare routine is exfoliation. The reason why it’s significant is because using the face wash and maintaining hygiene is simply not enough. The most simplistic method of exfoliating is by rubbing the exfoliator in a circular motion, from top to bottom of your body, and rinsing. This ensures the removal of all debris, dead skin, oils, and such, which will undoubtfully make your skin glow.

Sunscreen – Using sunscreen is imperative, and we can’t overstate its effectiveness in preventing skin damage due to harmful UV radiation. A random sunscreen won’t do you any good, so choose the suitable sunscreen according to your needs and/or conditions. Always ensure to cover every part of the skin evenly, and to re-apply it every hour or two, to ensure its efficiency.

Go easy with makeup

The heat, humidity, and other factors which are present each summer do not work well with makeup, because the skin simply cannot breathe with a layer of makeup over it. So instead of using heavy makeup, go for a more moderate approach to prevent potential skin issues like acne and allow your skin to breathe.

Bonus tip: When using a lip balm, make sure it has an SPF.

Cut The Elephant Showers

We know, there’s nothing like taking a shower during a hot day. It can make you feel like you were being born again. But bear in mind that taking the so-called “elephant showers” (long-drawn showers) or too hot showers can over-dry your skin and lead to redness or even eczema.

Stick To The Cotton

The perfect fabric to wear during the summer is cotton because it’s breathable and won’t lead to excessive sweating or discomfort, unlike synthetic fabrics. So forget about all your tight and synthetic clothes and opt for loose cotton outfits.

Conclusion

So there you go, these were some of the most essential pieces of advice on how to take good care of your skin during the summer. We hope you’ll follow them, and focus on enjoying the summer and all it brings, instead of being displeased with your skin. Let us know if these bits of advice helped you!