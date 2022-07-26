How to be savvier with your spending habits

Whether it’s a cheeky takeaway or an extra box of beauty products for the month, us Brits are often fond of spending that extra bit on luxuries.

However, with the current cost-of-living crisis, things might be a little different now. As the UK descends into a drastic economic condition, prices are on the rise, but wages aren’t.

Therefore, despite our fondness of luxuries, is it time to start considering whether we should be spending less?

Thankfully, Online Betting Guide (OLBG) conducted thorough research into this topic with their Discretionary Spend Index.

Their findings reveal the average UK citizen is spending over £13,000 annually on discretionary spend, which is over 60% more than before the crisis in 2019/2020.

If you compare this to the average discretionary spend which financial experts recommend, you’ll find the average Brit exceeds this by over £3,000 each year.

But, how can we change this?

In this article, we’ll discuss a few of the spend categories researched by OLBG, and the top tips for being savvier with your spending habits.

DIY

It’s only right we start off with the real whopper, which takes the most out of our wallets every year — and where you’ll likely want to control your spending the most.

The OLBG Index found Do It Yourself (DIY) projects take the largest chunk out of our accounts every year – over £3,300 to be exact, which you’d also be surprised to know is over £2,500 more than 2019/20.

However, this substantial cost need not remain the same, as there are a few ways you can trim it down.

For example, you should ensure every project is done properly, without any corners cut.

When you take shortcuts on DIY projects, you might save time, but it’ll cost you much more once the project falls through, and you need to spend extra on repairs and re-dos.

With a more disciplined approach to DIY, you can complete all the projects you want, without breaking your bank balance.

Takeaways

It’s hard to beat a mouth-watering takeaway on a Friday night. However, will it taste the same now you know it’s costing you over £600 every year – which is over triple what it did in 2019/20?

Fear not, as there are plenty of ways you can still enjoy your delicious takeaway without the expense.

For instance, you should be aware of any deals on your favourite places. There’s more than likely an offer available, where you might get 20% off, or possibly a free meal when you buy a certain amount.

Your favourite takeaways, without the stress on your wallet. It’s an offer you can’t refuse.

Gambling and betting

Compared to major costs like DIY, gambling is on the much lower end of the Discretionary Spend Index when it comes to annual costs.

The average Brit spends around £260 a year on betting and gambling.

However, with any form of gambling or betting, it’s always important to be as safe and responsible as possible.

One of the best tips when it comes to gambling, is to set yourself a limit for how much you can spend. This can either be monitored by yourself, or set using a software or platform you gamble on.

This is highly important, as it allows you to have a more responsible gambling experience, where you’re not spending past your set limit, and risking more than you can afford to.

Once you adopt a more responsible gambling experience, you’ll have safer spending habits when it comes to betting and gambling of any kind.

—

These are merely a few of the great tips you could be applying to your spending habits on discretionary items, which might just help you during the cost-of-living crisis.