How Can a Man Tell if he has a Hormonal Imbalance?

A hormone imbalance occurs when there is too much or too little of a certain hormone in the body. Hormones are chemicals produced by glands in the endocrine system that travel through the bloodstream to carry messages throughout the body. They are responsible for controlling a number of important processes in the body. Because of this, hormone levels tend to fluctuate over time. Certain factors can result in a hormonal imbalance, such as stress, injury, poor nutrition, and a lack of exercise. Hormonal imbalance is also more common with age, making it essential to take steps to correct it or prevent it with the help of men’s hormonal tests.

What is a Hormonal Imbalance in Men?

Men suffer more from hormonal imbalance as compared to women. But unfortunately, most men are unaware of the disturbance in their hormonal level. Symptoms of a hormonal imbalance in men may include weight gain, difficulty sleeping, erectile dysfunction, and gynecomastia. Getting tested and getting a proper diagnosis can improve your quality of life. When a hormone imbalance is caught early, it is much easier to overcome. Many symptoms are not necessarily indicative of a male hormone problem, like mood swings. They are often completely overlooked even though they can be the result of a hormonal imbalance and should be addressed immediately.

Hence this post will discuss the importance of men’s hormonal tests and the symptoms that might indicate a hormonal imbalance.

What are the Causes of Hormonal Imbalance in Men?

We all experience a natural fluctuation or imbalance in hormones over time; however, it can become more serious when this is a result of the malfunctioning of the endocrine glands.

Diabetes Type 1 and 2

Diabetes is also known as a silent killer, which can cause high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and kidney disorders. The cause of diabetes, regardless of the type, is having too much glucose circulating in your bloodstream. The underproduction of insulin by the pancreas contributes to a high glucose level in the blood.

Testosterone

Testosterone is a steroid hormone present in both men and women, but females have it in smaller amounts. A low level of testosterone in men is a concern, especially since this hormone has a very important role in the good functioning of the male’s body:

Increases sex drive

It helps in gaining muscle mass

Regulates mood

Increases bone strength

Growth of beard, change in voice, and hair maturation in the pubic region are all because of testosterone secretion.

But, if something goes wrong with its level, there are chances of underdevelopment of secondary sexual characters. Excess secretion of this hormone, however, can lead to baldness in men.

Stress

Fight or flight response is triggered when the body experiences stressful situations, leading to loss of appetite, cramps, and uncontrolled shivering.

Diet

A change in diet plan can cause disturbance in different hormone levels in the body and may affect the sex drive. Eating a healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help maintain hormone balance, and that is why with age it becomes even more important to have a balanced diet.

The Diagnosis Of Hormonal Imbalance in Men

There are different hormonal tests performed to find out a person’s health status. If any of the following are the signs and symptoms present in your body, then you should raise the red flag and get medical advice:

More sweat production

Disturbance in your sleep-wake cycle

Increased heartbeat

Increased blood pressure

Change in mood

Dizziness

Lack of sexual drive

Anxiety

Change in blood sugar levels

Loss of body weight

Frequent urination

All these signs are critical pointers of hormonal imbalance and can be the first indicators for a doctor to prescribe a men’s hormone test in order to confirm or exclude the condition.

Treatment

There are different ways to maintain the hormonal level in the body. In the case of hypothyroidism, hormone therapy is the best available option. Men suffering from low testosterone levels are usually suggested to undergo testosterone therapy which involves taking supplements to reduce the symptoms of low testosterone.

Still, the treatments depend upon the person’s actual condition and the severity of the disease.

To Summarise

It’s better to consult with your doctor rather than self-diagnosing at home, regardless of whether your symptoms are very obvious or even if you think you know for sure what your condition is. Any negligence can lead to severe health consequences. Hence it is wise to get tested and take the appropriate measures on time rather than delay. The men’s hormonal test results can offer a response to many questions and concerns you may have about your body and it is a simple procedure to do.