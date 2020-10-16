Have you got what it takes to be the Jackpot King?

Slots games have been popular since the days they were first invented, back in the late 19th century. Having undergone a series of modifications and technological advancements, they remain much-loved, and a game of choice for any casino enthusiast. If you prefer to play at an online casino, you’ll find a whole host of Slots games, with varying themes, differing bonuses and numerous jackpots. But if you love Paddy Power Games, you’ll have noticed a very special area of the online Slots library – Jackpot King. Read on as we give you the lowdown.

What is Jackpot King?

Jackpot King games are a pool of Slots games, usually among the most popular titles and themes, which all have one thing in common – there’s a big jackpot waiting to be won. These games are all connected to the Jackpot King network, meaning players contribute to the prize pot every time they play one of the associated games. This means that’s the jackpot is constantly increasing until one lucky player has won. Then it will reset to the minimum value, before gradually increasing again. The games are marked by the Jackpot King logo, so you’ll know whether your chosen slot is eligible.

What are the jackpots available?

Like we say, they’re constantly increasing, so the value at the time of writing may not be the same as when you log in. But in better news, when playing Jackpot King games, you’re not just aiming to win one cash prize, there are three up for grabs –

The Royal pot must be won before it reaches £3,500

The Regal pot must be won before it reaches £35,000

The Jackpot King prize starts from £3.8m, and could well go over £4m!

Not only that, but when playing a Jackpot King game, your usual pay-line wins also count. Who knows, you may go from winning £1 to becoming a millionaire! After all, there are eye-watering sums of money just waiting to be won.

How do I become the Jackpot King?

As the popular phrase goes, if you don’t buy a ticket, you can’t win the raffle. So, if you want to be the Jackpot King, you need to play one of the eligible games – marked with the Jackpot King logo. The online Slots catalogue is always being updated, so you’re bound to find a new and exciting title to try. But as we mentioned, online Slots come in a variety of themes, so you’re sure to find a game that aligns with your hobbies and interests.

If you’re a film fan, you’ll love The Naked Gun, giving you the chance to spin and win alongside Detective Frank Drebin. Gameshow fans will be in their element with the Deal or No Deal slot. See how you’d fare in the ‘Dream Factory’ and whether or not you’ll spank the banker and become a Jackpot King (or Queen!). While if you’re just a lover of classic Slots action, you’ll find both Fishin’ Frenzy and Fruitinator at your disposal.

The jackpots are won at random, and it doesn’t matter how much you’ve staked or how long you’ve played. All that’s left for you to do is sit back, relax, and spin those reels!