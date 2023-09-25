Hair Removal Techniques: IPL vs. Shaving

With time, beauty and fashion standards have changed and hair on the body looks clumsy and a nuisance in the fashion industry therefore the search for the best method to remove hairs from different parts of the body has become a hot topic.

Do you think it is interesting to search for new ways and techniques to look beautiful and stay up to date? I think yes because good change has its charm. Similarly old conventional methods of hair removal are boring and inconvenient after the advent of IPL hair removal.

IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light, so as per its name, this technique utilises light energy to remove hairs. Do you wonder how light energy removes hairs permanently? It is very simple because light energy generates heat energy which targets the melanin pigment that lies under the skin in hair follicles. Therefore hair growth is slowed and then completely stopped after 6-8 months.

Common Hair Removal Methods:

There are several hair removal methods at home and in saloons and every method has different values for everyone. Shaving, waxing, threading, plucking, hair removal creams, laser, and IPL hair removal.

Laser hair treatment can be done at clinics and medical spas while IPL can be easily done at home. The selection of an IPL hair removal method depends on cost, effort, and time for that specific procedure.

IPL and Shaving, What’s the Best:

Although it is necessary to remove objectionable body hairs from time to time the question is, which methods suit you the best? Let’s have some details about two methods, one is shaving and the other is IPL hair removal.

How Shaving and IPL Work:

Shaving is a very common method and you have used it to remove hairs once in life for sure. It only requires a simple and cheap device called a razor, that has a plastic body with a metallic blade. You have to tighten the skin of an area to be shaved, put the razor in an inclined position and move over.

Razor trim the hairs from the skin surface and it does not affect hair follicle and hair roots therefore hair roots and hair cells remain alive and hair grow again in a couple of days.

For IPL, firstly you have to trim hairs with a razor or any electric trimmer, and then comes the IPL device. It is placed on the skin and light is emitted on the skin, where light energy produces heat energy and heat energy damages the hair follicle and hair cells. Therefore it takes a couple of weeks to regrow hair from dead hair follicles.

Constant application of IPL can remove hairs permanently while constant shaving of hairs neither decreases the number of hairs nor the period to grow again.

How Long Results Lasts of IPL and Shaving:

You are wise enough to understand the basic principles of both techniques to remove unwanted hairs. Razor only works above the skin while IPL works on hair follicles beneath the skin and damages them.

Therefore hair removed with saving comes back immediately and the result lasts for a few days with the IPL hair removal method destroying hair cells and it takes time for them to regrow and the result stays a bit longer up to 5-6 weeks.

Hair Removal Tools for IPL and Shaving:

Well, as you are thinking, shaving is very easy to do; you just need a razor and shaving before and after gel. These tools are cheap and easily available. On the other hand, IPL requires a professional set of tools and instructions about how to do IPL hair removal and how to implement it.

It gives salon-like feelings while doing IPL at home because you need a razor, shaving gel, IPL device, goggles for eye safety, laser soothing gel and soothing moisturiser to be used after the whole procedure to reduce burns and redness.

Safety Standards of IPL and Shaving:

It is necessary to maintain safety standards for both hair removal techniques. While shaving, it is necessary to tighten the skin and do it slowly. Similarly, it is important to set the light wavelength at optimum to prevent over and under heating of IPL devices. It is also important to protect your eyes from the broad spectrum visible light wavelength of the laser.

Cost of IPL and Shaving:

Do you know why shaving is cost-effective over IPL hair removal? It is very simple because razors are very easy to purchase while IPL devices are very expensive. There is a huge difference in the price of both techniques. IPL devices are not easily available whereas you can purchase razors for shaving from your town shop even.

Duration of Procedure of IPL and Shaving:

As already discussed, the IPL hair removal method requires professional tools and techniques and it requires shaving at the start therefore it takes many folds more time as compared to shaving.

Efforts for IPL and Shaving:

Shaving is very easy and quick and no skill is needed therefore less effort is required as compared to IPL hair removal. You can do shaving anytime and anywhere while IPL requires proper setup and platform to carry out.

In a nutshell, it is your choice whether you will go for an easy, cheap, temporary, and fast hair removal technique or an expensive, time-consuming, professional, and permanent hair removal technique.