GLL reopens leisure centres with special ‘Dawn Dip’ at Lisnasharragh

Fitness enthusiasts were treated to an extra hour of swim and gym facilities at Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre as GLL marks the reopening of its leisure centres across Belfast.

The social enterprise that runs ‘Better’ leisure facilities across Belfast on behalf of Belfast City Council has opened its doors to members again following the two-week closure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre, which saw a £20 million transformation in 2019, opened at 5am with a special dip at dawn, giving members an extra hour to enjoy a swim and use the gym facilities.

GLL is encouraging people to return to their local centre to keep fit and healthy in a safe and welcoming environment.

All leisure centres have strict protocols and guidance in place to ensure they are compliant with public health measures to keep staff and customers as safe as possible.

Leisure facilities that are now open again in line with Government guidance include:

Gyms including one-to-one instruction from a personal trainer

Swimming pools

Yoga, Pilates and Thai Chi group classes

Spa treatments by appointment only

Anyone wishing to use the facilities will need to pre-book a time slot via the Better UK app or via the centre’s website.

Adrian Walker, GLL Partnership Manager said: “It is fantastic to open our doors again to the public and invite them in for swimming and exercise.

“Over the past 10 months, the impact of the pandemic has led to many people relying on activities such as swimming and gym workouts to keep both physically and mentally fit. When we reopened in the summer, we saw an influx of new and current members return to their local centre. Since then, we have acted with every precaution to ensure a safe space for all to continue to be physically active.

“We want everyone to lead healthy and active lives and we are here to help people make small changes that can make big differences to their quality of life. Our centres are places for everyone and have become real community hubs. As Better leisure opens across Belfast for a second time, our job is to ensure all of our members feel safe and welcome once again.”

Lisa Kirk, a GLL member who uses the swimming pool to manage chronic pain said: “I am thrilled to see Lisnasharragh open again. I swim every day to help me manage the pain I have from arthritis. When leisure centres closed in March, it was so difficult because swimming is a big part of managing and living with my condition.

“Getting back to being active again cannot come soon enough and I would encourage anyone who suffers from chronic pain to consider visiting their local pool or gym because it has changed my life. It’s great to see how well the team at Lisnasharragh have done in reassuring members that we have a safe space to come back to.”