Get ready for a Summer of VIBE as VIBE by Jet2holidays couples up with Love Island again

Ahead of Love Island returning to screens on 3rd June on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player, VIBE by Jet2holidays has announced that it will once again be coupling up with the show as brand partner.

Following the incredible success of last year, VIBE by Jet2holidays will be the designated official travel partner of Love Island for the third summer running.

Love Island continues to capture the heart of the nation having recently amassed over three hundred million streams on ITVX. Love Island’s recent All Stars series remains the biggest digital programme of the year to date as well as attracting the largest 16-34 commercial audience so far (1.4M). Therefore, the partnership is a fantastic way for the package holiday specialist to continue raising brand awareness of VIBE by Jet2holidays – an extensive collection of over 180 hotels across Europe and the Mediterranean designed for the growing millennial market.

VIBE by Jet2holidays will reach this key audience by launching a huge and exciting Summer of VIBE 2024 campaign which includes exclusive competitions, TV and digital advertising, product placement, and social media activity hosting exclusive content.

To kick-off the summer season and celebrate VIBE by Jet2holidays’ partnership with Love Island, the package holiday specialist has launched an unmissable competition to win a seven-night VIBE holiday to Tenerife for two adults staying at the 3-star SHOELO Lodges Los Gigantes. In addition to the holiday, the lucky winner will also receive a bundle of exclusive Love Island merchandise. To enter the competition visit – Love Island Competition | Jet2holidays

VIBE by Jet2holidays

Alongside the launch competition, a number of other giveaways will also run throughout the series on TV, Video on Demand and Love Island’s social media and mobile app. This includes the chance for viewers to win one of six VIBE holidays to Ibiza, Benidorm, Antalya, Cyprus, Split or Crete for two adults for seven-nights. In addition, one lucky winner will also be able to live it up like the Islanders and win the Ultimate VIBE experience, including five holidays with VIBE by Jet2holidays and tickets to a pool party.

Customers booking a holiday with VIBE by Jet2holidays receive all the same award-winning package benefits of Jet2holidays, including VIP customer service with award-winning Jet2.com flights, industry-leading 22kg baggage allowance, transfers to and from the airport, and a selection of 2-5-star hotels all included. These ATOL-protected package holidays are available for a low £60 per person deposit with Pay Monthly plans available too.

Love Island – the nation’s favourite dating show – will return for its 11th series on Monday 3rd June. Embarking on the ultimate summer of love, a new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca as they embark on a quest for love and romance.

As part of the partnership, the Islanders, including the winners and finalists, will also return to the UK with award-winning airline, Jet2.com.

Gavin Forth, Marketing and Digital Director of Jet2holidays, said: “Following the huge success of our brand partnership with Love Island last year, VIBE by Jet2holidays will be the official travel partner of the show for the third year running. Love Island is one of the most talked about shows of the summer, so this partnership is the perfect way for us to showcase all the many benefits that make VIBE by Jet2holidays the go-to place to book some summer sunshine. Thanks to a host of activities and exclusive competitions, we will be enjoying fantastic engagement with a key audience throughout the series, meaning customers can look forward to a Summer of VIBE. In addition to reaching this audience, we will fly the Islanders back to the UK with Jet2.com too, enabling us to demonstrate our award-winning service to them.”

Jason Spencer, ITV Business Development Director, added: “We’re thrilled to announce that VIBE by Jet2holidays is back as our travel partner for another summer with Love Island. We’re ready once again to celebrate the vibrant connection between our brands and deliver unforgettable experiences for our viewers.”

Emma Slater, Regional Managing Director of Wavemaker, said: “We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Love Island around what will undoubtedly be one of the hottest events of the summer. The partnership between Jet2holidays, Wavemaker and ITV is the result of deep collaboration between the businesses which continues to push the boundaries of content production to engage and deliver value to Love Island fans.”

To find out more visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/vibe