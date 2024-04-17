Game on for 11 lucky kids as Lidl Northern Ireland launches UEFA EURO competition

Lidl Northern Ireland is giving 11 lucky local children aged between six and 10 a once-in-a-life-time chance to score a ticket to this year’s UEFA EURO 2024 football championship in Germany this June, taking pride of place on the pitch as an official player escort.

Lidl is an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024 which takes place across a range of world class stadia in three-times winner Germany. The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament kicks off on 14 June, with the lucky winners attending scheduled games in Berlin, Stuttgart, Munich and Dusseldorf in July as part of this knockout competition.

The 11 lucky children from Northern Ireland, along with an accompanying legal guardian, will join almost 1,100 other children from across Europe as part of its Lidl Kids Team programme where young football fans can fulfil their dream and help lead the continent’s best players to victory in front of tens of thousands of fans at an official UEFA EURO 2024 match.

Winning participants also get to enjoy a two-night jam-packed itinerary filled with fun, entertainment, hospitality and memorable local and educational experiences with all flights from Dublin, travel and accommodation paid for.

Legal guardians can enter the lottery-style competition by using the Lidl Plus App on behalf of their child and everyone, regardless of gender, physical or mental ability, is encouraged to enter by completing the in-app entry form. Winners will be randomly selected so everyone has an equal chance of winning a place.

The free-to-enter competition launches on Thursday 18 April and will be open for entries until Wednesday 24 April.

Lidl Northern Ireland Regional Managing Director, Ivan Ryan, said: “Working with UEFA, we’re delighted to be able to offer this truly unique prize to our customers in Northern Ireland as part of our ever-expanding offerings via our Lidl Plus App.

For our half a million weekly shoppers across the region, we want to show customers that we’re on their team. Whether that’s finding the best possible prices to make their food shop more affordable, offering the freshest, quality locally sourced produce, or giving them access to one of the biggest football tournaments out there, Lidl Plus has got them covered.”

Successful entrants from Northern Ireland will not only win the player escort experience, but they will enjoy an all-expenses paid and fully accessible travel experience to UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany for both the child and legal guardian, ensuring that every winner can participate in this exciting experience whatever their situation.

The tournament, which takes place in Germany from June 14 to July 14, will see the top national football teams in Europe compete to be crowned European Champion. With 22 player escort spaces available (11 for each team) at each of the 51 football matches in the tournament, there are plenty of opportunities to win an unforgettable experience at one of football’s biggest world stages.

Lidl Northern Ireland will also be rolling out additional competitions and chances to win as part of its UEFA EURO 2024 celebrations in May via the Lidl Plus App.

Lidl Northern Ireland’s support for physical and mental health & wellbeing

Lidl Northern Ireland proudly promotes good physical health and mental wellbeing, sport participation and nutrition.

Through its Sport for Good programme, Lidl Northern Ireland has for over six years promoted active health and mental wellbeing in more than 120 sports clubs and schools right across the region in partnership with the UK’s leading children’s charity Youth Sport Trust.

The programme by Lidl Northern Ireland and Youth Sport Trust has delivered thousands of pounds in funding for new sports equipment for local schools alongside a series of mental health workshops every year.

Led by the Youth Sport Trust’s specially trained athlete mentors, some of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting stars, including six-time Paralympic gold medallist swimmer Bethany Firth OBE, European Championship 1,500-metre silver medallist Ciara Mageean and World Champion gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, have put their weight behind this annual campaign.

For more information, download the Lidl Plus App or visit https://www.lidl-ni.co.uk/c/terms-conditions/s10025994