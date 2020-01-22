Galgorm Toasts McKendry’s Whiskey Lounge Bar

Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort has officially opened its doors to the Resort’s newly refurbished and refreshed entertainment offering, McKendry’s Lounge/Bar.

Formerly known as Gillies Bar & Grill, McKendry’s is now a whiskey lover’s haven, boasting an encyclopaedic whiskey collection of over 300 blends from 21 countries, including a coveted limited-edition bottle of the most expensive Irish whiskey ever produced, “The Chosen”.

The new whiskey lounge/bar reflects the warm ambience and atmosphere of an eclectic Irish pub and draws on its local heritage, harking back to the much-loved McKendry’s bar of a bygone era, which served the local community from its premises in Broughshane Street, Ballymena before closing its doors.

Welcoming Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort’s newest hospitality investment, Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said; “We are delighted to welcome guests to our brand new lounge bar, McKendry’s and showcase our extensive whiskey collection which we are proud to say is one of the most comprehensive in the island of Ireland.

The launch of McKendry’s represents the latest investment by Galgorm into its Resort offering and reflects our ambition to continually innovate and push boundaries to affirm our position as a world-leading spa and golf resort. We look forward to welcoming guests, locals and visitors alike to experience the warm hospitality of McKendry’s.”

Offering guests the warm welcome synonymous with Galgorm, the new name perfectly connects the Resort with its strong local heritage. Much of the décor consists of historical items from the original McKendry’s bar and provides guests with an authentic Irish bar experience.

As well as boasting some rare whiskies and stocking the finest mixers, Galgorm has devised a new signature whiskey cocktail list to complement its existing range of premium cocktails, wines, beers and spirits.

For a truly authentic taste, guests can also sample the Resort’s first premium own-label ‘Galgorm Estate Gin’, developed in partnership with Northern Ireland’s newest artisan gin producer, Copeland Distillery, and drink in the fantastic new line up of live entertainment.

McKendry’s Lounge/Bar is open 12:00pm – 01:00am Sunday to Friday and 12:00pm – late on Saturdays, with live entertainment every evening, including traditional Irish music every Tuesday and Thursday night.