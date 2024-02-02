Galgorm Collection unveils groundbreaking new loyalty scheme in Northern Ireland

Galgorm Collection, renowned for its legacy in luxury hospitality, has officially launched a new, groundbreaking loyalty initiative, Galgorm Rewards.

As the first of its kind for a Northern Irish independent hospitality group, this programme encompasses the Galgorm Collection portfolio; Galgorm, the Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, The Old Inn, and the esteemed Fratelli and Parisien restaurants in Belfast.

Creating endless opportunities to save, the new ‘Galgorm Rewards’ programme redefines guest experiences, creating a seamless and rewarding journey across all properties, enabling registered visitors and guests to unlock real value and new possibilities when they redeem their points for a variety of Galgorm Collection reward vouchers which they can use themselves.

Designed with simplicity in mind, the loyalty programme is complimentary to join, meaning every visit now comes with the added allure of earning points towards exclusive rewards. Guests can start to enjoy the benefits when they register, with 1 point gained for every £1 spent across any of its hotels or venues. Rewards span across all properties and can vary from either a pampering spa day to an exquisite dining experience, or a serene retreat.

Effective immediately, the new loyalty programme means visitors and guests can check their balance and redeem their Galgorm Rewards at any time. The App is available to download at the Apple App Store and through Google Play.

Elaine Kelly, Project and Systems Manager at Galgorm Collection, said, “At Galgorm Collection, we believe that every guest should be treated to a remarkable and memorable experience. Galgorm Rewards is our way of thanking our valued guests by adding an extra layer of joy to their visits. It’s our gift—a token of appreciation for choosing us. The groundbreaking initiative is safe, simple and easy to use so that our guests can enjoy more of what they like most.

As the region’s first independent hotel group to introduce a digital loyalty reward scheme, our newest innovation underpins our reputation as a future-focused market leader committed to delivering hospitality excellence in every area.”

The new initiative marks the latest in a series of major milestones across the entire Galgorm Collection.

In December, Galgorm was named as the best UK Spa at the AA Hotel Spa awards, with its thermal village gaining the award due to its exceptional and exemplary spa standards and outstanding wellness experiences. It also won an unprecedented six awards at the prestigious 2023 World Luxury Awards hosted in Athens and secured the Best Destination Spa 2024 title at the recent Conde Nast Johansens Awards in London.

One of its newest properties, the Old Inn in Crawfordsburn, a historic landmark exuding timeless sophistication, became its latest venue to secure AA 4 Star Silver rating and a prestigious AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence. Since being acquired by Galgorm Collection in 2021, The Old Inn has already achieved a listing within Ireland’s Blue Book 2023 and was also named in the Irish Independent’s ‘FAB 50’ Top Stays in Ireland 2022.

“At Galgorm Collection, we listen to the needs of our guests and then innovate to ensure their experience is the best it can be – and there is plenty to enjoy,” Galgorm Collection Group Marketing Manager Victoria Brown said. “As we continue our focus on innovation, pushing the boundaries in loyalty and service, our new Galgorm Rewards programme marks an important milestone in our growth and in enhancing our guests’ overall experience every time.”

Galgorm Collection also became the first hospitality group on the island of Ireland to achieve official ‘Great Place to Work’ certification, based on exceptional employee experience.

A major local employer, Galgorm Collection has dramatically scaled up its hospitality footprint and workforce over the last decade following a £90 million investment into the ongoing expansion and refurbishment of its flagship property Galgorm, with its latest investment project aiming to add new accommodation types and spa facilities by 2027.

Committed to working towards a sustainable future, protecting the environment, and reducing its carbon footprint through its Green Policy 10-Point Plan, Galgorm recently became the first hotel in Northern Ireland to achieve gold in two top sustainability accolades from Green Tourism in recognition of its “exceptional commitment to sustainable practices.”

For more information and to download the Galgorm Rewards App, visit: www.galgormrewards.com

About Galgorm Collection

Galgorm Collection stands as a beacon in the hospitality sector, offering a diverse range of luxury experiences across hotels, spas, and dining establishments. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a fervor for creating unforgettable moments, Galgorm Collection continues to set the standard for hospitality in the UK and beyond.