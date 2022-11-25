Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast Chritmas Gift Cards

Affectionately known as ‘The Fitz’ by locals, The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast city centre is the epitome of style and excellence. The 146 fabulous guest rooms and suites, incredible food offering and much-loved bar are complimented with the friendliest welcome in the city.

Cian Landers, General Manager, The Fitzwilliam Hotel, said: “The entire team at The Fitzwilliam are committed to making sure every guest experience is personal and memorable. Whether someone is having a relaxed lunch in the bar, enjoying a cocktail masterclass, having a sumptuous afternoon tea with friends or staying the night, we want your time with us to be special.

“After the challenges of the last couple of years, people have realised that life is too short and that you shouldn’t put off making lasting memories with friends and loved ones. A gift card from The Fitzwilliam opens the door to many fabulous experiences that can be shared with the people who make life wonderful, throughout the year.”

Eat at Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast

For lovers of expertly prepared food, The Fitzwilliam has an award-winning restaurant where seasonal produce is cooked with flair and served with the greatest attention to detail. Their bar has a tempting cocktail menu, a delicious selection of bar snacks and intimate booths provide a secluded space for romantic drinks.

Lovers of afternoon tea will be delighted to know that, as well as the traditional offering, they have a Festive Afternoon Tea and a Crafteroon Tea which was created especially for Dad’s and is the perfect treat for Father’s Day. They all have one thing in common, a scrumptious menu, including fabulous savoury bites and sandwiches with lashings of cakes, sweet treats, tea and coffee or maybe a glass of champagne.

Sleep at Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast

The hotel’s excellent accommodation breaks are available throughout the year and include Awaken Your Winter, Galentines, and Girlie Getaway, to name a few, and dog lovers are welcome to bring their four-legged besties too. The rooms are all beautifully curated, with luxuriously appointed bathrooms and beds so comfy that it’s akin to sleeping on a fluffy cloud.

Location, location, location

The location is perfect for a city break with a real buzz about the area in which the hotel is nestled. It is next door to the Grand Opera House, making it a popular choice for people attending the many shows throughout the year. It is walking distance to designer brand stores and exclusive shops, the many bars, entertainment outlets and tourist hot spots the city is known for.

A little magic

A hotel is nothing without committed staff members, as Cian Landers, explained: “We are lucky to have some wonderful personalities working at the hotel who are passionate about what they do; whether that’s our super helpful concierge team, hard-working housekeepers, welcoming front office team, passionate mixologists and serving staff who love food – the teams are all dedicated to excellence of service.”

To buy a gift card, visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com and until November 30th, if you spend over £100 you will receive 10% off – see website for more details.