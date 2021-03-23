firmus energy natural gas tariffs to rise for Greater Belfast

Following an increase in global wholesale gas prices, firmus energy has announced today (23 March 2021) that natural gas tariffs in the Greater Belfast Network area will increase by 14% from 15th April 2021. This announcement follows two price reductions totalling 20% over the last 18 months.

The change in tariff price means that the average household bill will rise by £1.32 per week1.

The Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus, Larne, and East Down.

Michael Scott, Managing Director of firmus energy, said:

“We know that price stability is important for our customers but the increase of wholesale natural gas costs on the global market, which are beyond our control, have unfortunately made this increase inevitable.

“Any increase is never welcome news and we recognise this comes at a particularly difficult time for many. We want to assure our customers that we will continue to monitor and review our tariffs to ensure customers are getting the best prices possible.

“There is a clear ambition to reduce Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions in Northern Ireland. Every home converting from oil to natural gas benefits from an immediate CO 2 reduction of 48%2”.

Customers seeking advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the firmus energy Customer Services team on 0330 024 9000. Anyone seeking information on connecting or switching to firmus energy natural gas can also go to www.firmusenergy.co.uk

For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 1422865.