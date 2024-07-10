Finn Valley Cottages Expands International Reach with New Dutch Partnership

Finn Valley Cottages in Strabane, Northern Ireland, announces a new partnership with The Cottage Centre in the Netherlands, expanding its international reach.

The Partnership

The new agreement with The Cottage Centre is a testament to the growing popularity and appeal of Finn Valley Cottages among international travellers. This partnership is expected to increase the influx of Dutch visitors, adding to the diverse clientele that already includes guests from Belgium and the Netherlands through existing partnerships with Nordic and Buro Scanbrit.

The Cottage Centre

The Cottage Centre is a leading Dutch travel agency that specialises in vacation home rentals across Great Britain and Ireland. With over 15 years of experience, it has established strong collaborations with local partners and property owners to curate a portfolio of holiday homes. Each property is selected based on its location, maintenance, and aesthetic appeal. Being listed on this website will be a huge compliment and a testament to the featured accommodation.

Anne, Proprietor of Finn Valley Cottages

“We are thrilled to partner with The Cottage Centre and eagerly anticipate welcoming Dutch guests who discover Finn Valley Cottages through their platform. This collaboration not only broadens our horizons but also enriches our community with the diverse cultures of our visitors. We look forward to offering them a unique and memorable stay in the heart of Co. Tyrone.”

Finn Valley Cottages

Finn Valley Cottages combines traditional Irish aesthetics with contemporary amenities, offering stunning vistas of Finn Valley stretching toward Donegal – a serene haven for both leisure and business travellers. Anne, the proprietor of Finn Valley Cottages, lives onsite and offers bespoke service, ensuring a warm, personalised welcome to all guests.

Cottage Highlights

Strule Cottage : Accommodates six guests with three ensuite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, dining/living area, an additional WC, utility room, and a spacious patio for outdoor dining.

: Accommodates six guests with three ensuite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, dining/living area, an additional WC, utility room, and a spacious patio for outdoor dining. Foyle Cottage : Hosts up to eight with three ensuite bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom downstairs, expansive living spaces, and comprehensive utility amenities.

: Hosts up to eight with three ensuite bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom downstairs, expansive living spaces, and comprehensive utility amenities. Finn Cottage : Sleeps six, featuring two ensuite bedrooms upstairs, one downstairs bedroom with an adjacent wet room, alongside generous living and utility areas.

: Sleeps six, featuring two ensuite bedrooms upstairs, one downstairs bedroom with an adjacent wet room, alongside generous living and utility areas. Derg Cottage: A quaint open-plan studio perfect for two, equipped with a kitchen and a cosy living area.

All cottages come fully equipped with wood-burning stoves and oil-fired central heating for a cosy stay, accompanied by complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs for entertainment. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of ample parking and robust mobile phone reception across multiple networks. Additionally, a games room featuring a pool table is available for leisurely enjoyment.

Business and Trade Partnerships: A Cornerstone of Success

Alongside the exciting new international collaboration with The Cottage Centre in the Netherlands, Finn Valley Cottages proudly serves as a preferred accommodation choice for local and international businesses. The cottages have established themselves as a trusted “home away from home” for tradespeople and corporate clients, offering a comfortable and reliable base for those engaged in long-term projects.

Testimonials from Business Clients

Partnerships with firms such as Blackwater Engineering, Joni Connect, and Michael Hanley Electrical underscore Finn Valley Cottages’ commitment to the business community. These organisations frequently rely on Finn Valley Cottages for their accommodation needs, appreciating the attention to detail and personalised service provided.

“Our lads enjoy staying at Finn Valley Cottages. The cottages are always clean and comfortable. Finn Valley Cottages are like a home away from home for them as they can be away for long durations. Anne is always so helpful and easy to deal with. We would highly recommend Finn Valley Cottages to any business looking for accommodation in the area.” – Blackwater Engineering

Contact Information

For more information, visit Finn Valley Cottages or contact:

Anne:

Email: [email protected]

Phone & WhatsApp: +44 7720 452161

Rachael:

Email: [email protected]

Phone & WhatsApp: +44 79600 49943

