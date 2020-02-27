Fine wines, the challenge between Italy and France

Often those who work in the sector of fine wines find themselves faced with real national dilemmas, having to choose and decide which are the best nations in terms of producing high quality wines. But is it really possible to absolutely declare a product better than another? In particular, Italy and France have always lived this dispute, with flourishing vines and markets in both of these countries.

Since ancient times in these nations grapes are grown to make fine wines, with an incredible growth in the modern era, which has led to a consequent increase in the same exports. The world market has always considered these two places the cornerstone of the production of fine wines at international level, but one might think that sometimes the judgment takes more into account the image rather than the product itself.

There are several fine French wines that have established themselves over the years for their superiority while other Italians have known success for their exclusivity. In fact, sales do not always correspond to history and production.

The Italian wine market is identified as clearly recovering from the crisis in the sector, while sales of French wines seem to have fallen compared to our own, especially as regards the United States. At the level of wine criticism, French fine wines are valued as products with much more value than our own.

But there are factors that unite both markets and productions. The enological culture of the two countries has grown differently in one place and another but in both countries passion and love for wine are at the basis of tradition and culture. Working in the vineyard, in Italy as well as in France, represents a family trade, a superfine job that will make that particular vineyard a source of excellent wines.