Family- Friendly Halloween Events to Take Place on Site at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium has announced a number of family-friendly Halloween-themed events that will take place on site over the October mid-term break.

These include:

Spooky Space Family Dome Show. Running at various times daily from 24th October until 3rd November. If you’re looking for cosmic fun, come and see the Halloween full dome show and meet monsters, zombies, and ghosts. Oh yes, space has its monsters: black holes, zombie stars, and spectacular ghostly nebulae!

A special, relaxed version of the show will be held on 28th October at 11am.

The Witches are BACK! Live, theatrical performance. Running at various times on 30th and 31st October, come and light the cursed Black Flame Candle and breathe new life into the old. The Salem Trio is up to no good ONCE AGAIN. Join them (with caution) as they use their most powerful magic to become young and beautiful FOREVER! Can you stop them? Come down and try your hardest!

Tall Tales and Terror at Armagh Observatory Adults only tour. Running at 5pm and 7pm on the 30th and 31st October, your terrifying tour guide will take you on a spooky tour of the Observatory and tell stories that will chill you to the bone! The Armagh Observatory was founded in 1790, so there are plenty of stories to tell.

Sinead Mackle, Education and Outreach Manager at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, says, “We can’t wait to get into the Halloween spirit with our new programme of events!”

“Here at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, we do our best to ensure that every visitor that comes through our doors leaves having thoroughly enjoyed their experience.

“Following high demand last year, we have brought back our Spooky Space dome show, as well as our Tall Tales and Terror Observatory Tour

“We are also very excited to be introducing our new experience, ‘The Witches are BACK’, which we know will also be a huge hit with our visitors.”

“We do recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment, as these events are not to be missed!”

Both the Spooky Space dome show and ‘The Witches are BACK’ experience are suitable for all the family, however the ‘Tall Tales and Terror’ Observatory tour is recommended for adults and children aged ten or over.

To book tickets for these events, visit: https://armaghobservatoryplanetarium.ticketsolve.com