Fall for Fermanagh this Autumn

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism is encouraging holidaymakers across Ireland to add Fermanagh to their list of short break destinations this Autumn, as it announces a range of great value accommodation deals and packages that are available across the county.

Boasting miles of crystal clear waters and a wide range of must-see destinations, the Lakeland county is the perfect spot for a cosy Autumn break, ideal for families or couples who would like to get away from it all for a long weekend or mid-week stay.

Tanya Cathcart, Marketing Manager for Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism said:

“Co. Fermanagh is bursting at the seams with exciting things to see and do this Autumn and we’re anticipating more holidaymakers than ever will visit the county over the coming months.

“The crisp Autumn weather is the backdrop to experiencing the wide range of historical attractions, outdoor activities, and hidden gems that make Fermanagh a truly must-see destination!

“Why not arrange a trip to the Boatyard Distillery, discover the wonders of the Marble Arch Caves, soak in Enniskillen’s unique heritage at the Enniskillen Castle or even explore Lough Erne on a high speed water taxi!” added Tanya.

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism has unveiled a list of great value deals to enjoy this Autumn*:

Belmore Court & Motel

Enjoy a 3 night Autumn B&B Break from £55 per room per night. Visitors will enjoy a hot buffet beakfast each morning, complimentary high speed wi-fi, free on site parking and tea and coffee making facilities.

Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges

The Autumn Trio Midweek Break is the perfect getaway from only £225 per person sharing. Holidaymakers can enjoy a full cooked breakfast each morning, two 4 course dinners overlooking Lough Erne, a complimentary £25 dining credit and use of the Killyhevlin Health Club featuring Indoor Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi & Outdoor Hot Tub (pre-booking essential). Available until 31 October.

Lough Erne Golf Resort

Experience a Winters Rewards break from only £115 per room. Indulge in the epitome of relaxation with an overnight stay, a full breakfast and £70 of complimentary resort credits. Guests can also enjoy use of infinity pool at The Thai spa, access to The Collop Walk and a Guest Care & Well-Being Promise.

Alternatively, why not book the Autumn Equinox Wellness Escape available midweek from £205 per person sharing. This relaxing package includes an overnight stay, full breakfast, 5 course dinner in The Catalina Restaurant, 60 minute Hot ESPA Positivity Oil Back Massage and Pumpkin Enzyme Facial, a complimentary yoga class (available Sunday Tuesday or Thursday), use of infinity pool with social distancing and access to The Collop Walk amid 600 acres.

The Westville Hotel

The Explore the Caves package at the Westville Hotel is perfect for those who like to get out and about and would like to experience the famous Marble Arch Caves set deep in the Fermanagh Lakelands. During your one night stay you can indulge in a full Breakfast and avail of a £50 dining voucher for either the Westville Hotel, the Firehouse Bar & Grill or the Crowes Nest to be used on an office of choice. Based on 2 persons sharing from only £157 per night. Guided cave walking tours available Monday – Friday only.

Autumn Wine & Dine is based on 2 persons sharing. Enjoy one night B&B, a 3 course evening meal in the WV Restaurant or Bar and a bottle of house wine. From only £165 per night.

The Halloween Getaway includes one night B&B, a 3 course evening meal in the WV Restaurant or Bar with scrumptious Halloween cupcakes on arrival. Subject to availability. Based on 2 persons sharing. From only £145 per night.

Mahon’s Hotel

Mahon’s Hotel has a range of offers available for holidaymakers this Autumn.

The ‘Walk the Lough’ offer is available until the end of November and is suitable for groups of 4 people or more. A midweek 2 nights B&B break with one dinner, two picnics and two walks is £100 per person sharing (or £120 per person sharing during weekends).

The ‘Fall for Us’ offer is available until the end of November and is £100pps for a midweek 2 night B&B break including two meals.

Why not book the ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ Special offer which is available until the end of October and includes 2 nights B&B midweek plus one meal for two adults and two children for only £120.00 per night. If you would prefer a weekend break instead, this is available for £130 per night.

Lusty Beg Island Resort & Spa



Fall in love with Autumn and book a 2 night Bed and Breakfast stay at Lusty Beg Island Resort & Spa from only £99 per person sharing Sunday to Thursday.

The Enniskillen Hotel

Fall in love with Fermanagh this Autumn at The Enniskillen Hotel for £95 per person sharing Bed and Breakfast for two nights, Sunday to Friday.

Manor House Country Hotel

Treat yourself to an Autumn Upgrade and immerse yourself in Four Star luxury set amidst the heart of the Fermanagh Lakelands. From £150 per person sharing guests can enjoy 2 nights B&B, one dinner on an evening of your choice and complimentary access to Manor Leisure.

Or why not book ‘Halloween Spooktacular’. Available from 23 October – 31 October, this offer includes 2 nights B&B, one dinner on an evening of your choice and complimentary access to Manor Leisure. All from only £155 per person sharing (midweek) or £200 per person sharing (Fri / Sat).

Book your Autumn Adventure today at www.fermanaghlakelands.com