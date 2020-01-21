Fairhill Opens Stay and Play Soft Play Area

Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena has officially opened a new ‘Stay and Play Soft Play Area’, further enhancing the centre’s appeal to parents and children alike.

The soft play, which is free to enter and suitable for children aged five and under, was officially opened on Friday 17th January and has received great praise from shoppers who have visited and used the service since. The 22 ft sq soft play area contains themed rockers, floor puzzles, soft shapes and a giant soft play 4-in-a-row game.

Speaking about the addition of the area, Centre Manager of Fairhill, Natalie Jackson said, “Here at Fairhill, we value the feedback from our clients and shoppers who visit the centre. As a result of our bi-annual customer feedback survey, we saw that shoppers would be keen to see a dedicated soft play area for children installed and following consultation with stakeholders, it was agreed that this would indeed enhance our offering to shoppers.

“The soft play area has been greatly received in the days following its opening and it’s great to see the smiles on both kids and parents faces as they enjoy the latest addition. It really has made a difference to those mums and dads with young children and it would seem, made a real difference to their shopping experience. We are delighted that so many are enjoying this space.”

Fairhill’s new Stay and Play is located outside the Next and New Look stores and is the centre’s latest investment, following a recent update to amenities including the ground floor female, male, disabled and parent and children’s toilets, which took place in November 2019.