Ethos CBD uses organically grown Irish hemp

ethos, a new range of health and wellness CBD oils, has launched in Ireland. The brand has already landed widespread distribution with some major Irish pharmacy outlets, in recognition of the fact that Irish consumers see the huge benefits CBD oil can bring to their lives. Each of the products; NATURAL, BALANCE and SLEEP combine rich CBD extracts with carefully chosen botanical ingredients and adaptogens to deliver the specific health and wellbeing needs of the ethos customer.

The ethos organic product range includes:

NATURAL – CBD extract blended with organic MCT Coconut Oil and Hemp Seed Oil. This is a multi-functional oil, suitable for a range of wellbeing issues. Two half droppers to be taken daily – RRP – €44.99 for 600mg and € 64.99 for 1200mg.

BALANCE – CBD rich extract blended with Ashwagandha Extract, Peppermint Essential Oil, MCT Coconut Oil and Hemp Seed Oil. This oil is formulated to help the body with balanced responses to stresses and anxiety. Two half droppers to be taken daily. RRP – €44.99 for 600mg and € 64.99 for 1200mg.

SLEEP – CBD rich extract with, Chamomile Extract, Spearmint Essential Oil, MCT Coconut Oil and Hemp Seed Oil. This range is designed to calm the mind & body and help improve sleep. Two half droppers to be taken daily – RRP – €44.99 for 600mg and € 64.99 for 1200mg.

ethos CBD products can be purchased from the brand’s website ethos-cbd.com and select Irish stores and pharmacies.

Founders and Irish couple Fergus Kerrigan, from Galway and Amy O’Flaherty from Dublin both experienced personal health issues and sought a natural alternative to traditional medicine. Having both experienced first-hand the benefits CBD had on their own health, they left their successful careers in the corporate world to found ethos. Their mission is to pioneer a new form of health that can be achieved through natural, plant-based products.

* Studies have shown that taking CBD oil every morning as part of a person’s daily supplement routine has a huge range of benefits:

Reduces symptoms of stress and anxiety

Helps the body ease chronic pain disorders

Improves sleep

Boosts immunity

Reduces inflammation

Helps the body achieve homeostasis (internal balance), vital for a healthy body & mind

Speaking about the launch of ethos, Fergus Kerrigan CEO said: “We are very excited about launching ethos in the Irish and UK markets. Our mission is to empower a community of like-minded, passionate people to enjoy good mental and physical well-being. We want to do so through natural, plant-based health products. There are huge misconceptions out there about CBD and we are determined to educate people on the wide-ranging benefits that CBD has to offer for the body and mind. We will collaborate with experts to educate our customers on how combining ethos products with a balanced and healthy lifestyle can really improve their overall wellbeing.”

All products are made from hemp organically grown by the team in Ireland. Amy and Fergus collaborated with scientific and medical experts in the health and wellness field to formulate a range of premium CBD products tailored to specific wellbeing needs. ethos is a proud seed to store company, controlling every element of the production process giving customers confidence in the quality and efficacy of each product.