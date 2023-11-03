Enjoy some early festive cheer with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ Christmas Markets

It is Christmas next month and holidaymakers looking to get into the festive spirit should look no further than Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, as the leading leisure airline and UK’s largest operator of European city breaks has a fantastic selection of Christmas market destinations on sale for Winter 23.

The companies will start operating scheduled services and dedicated once-in-a-lifetime trips to seven of Europe’s best Christmas market destinations in Europe – Vienna, Copenhagen, Berlin, Budapest, Cologne, Prague and Krakow this month.

Sprinkling plenty of festive cheer into their programme, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are offering flights and trips to these popular Christmas market destinations from ten UK airports (Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports) for Winter 23/24.

With a programme of scheduled flights and dedicated trips on sale to these Christmas hotspots, customers have plenty of opportunity to enjoy a festive jaunt this winter. This year marks the first time that the companies have operated scheduled services and trips to Christmas market destinations from Bristol and London Stansted Airports.

The unrivalled programme features eight new routes – Birmingham to Cologne, Bristol to Prague, Bristol to Vienna, Edinburgh to Vienna, Edinburgh to Prague, Leeds Bradford to Copenhagen, London Stansted to Prague and London Stansted to Vienna.

With multiple weekly services on sale and friendly flight times, customers have complete choice and flexibility when it comes to visiting the most charming Christmas markets in Europe – whether it is for a weekend, long weekend or longer.

The full Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks Christmas Markets programme for Winter 23/24 is as follows:

Belfast International Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague operating from 1st to 18th December with Monday and Friday services available for Winter 23.

Birmingham Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to BRAND-NEW Cologne with up to three-weekly services operating between 6 th December and 22 nd December.

with up to three-weekly services operating between 6 December and 22 December. Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) to Vienna operating during winter.

operating during winter. Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating during the winter to Budapest and Krakow, on top of four-weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) to Prague.

Bristol Airport:

BRAND-NEW mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague with Thursday and Sunday services available from 30 th November to 17 th December.

mini-series of flights and breaks to with Thursday and Sunday services available from 30 November to 17 December. BRAND-NEW mini-series of flights and city breaks to Vienna too with Monday and Friday services operating from 24th November to 18th December.

Edinburgh Airport:

NEW mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna with two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23rd November to 17th December.

NEW mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague with two weekly service from 30th November to 17th

East Midlands:

Twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) operating to Krakow throughout the winter.

throughout the winter. Two weekly flights (Monday and Friday) also available to Prague during the winter.

Glasgow Airport:

Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) to Krakow available from Glasgow Airport during Winter 23.

available from during Winter 23. Scheduled services also operating twice-weekly (Thursday and Sunday) to Prague.

Leeds Bradford Airport:

NEW mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 rd November to 17 th December.

mini-series of flights and breaks to with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 November to 17 December. Mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 24 th November to 18 th December.

with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 24 November to 18 December. Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 24 th November to 18 th December.

with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 24 November to 18 December. In addition, there are also two weekly services operating to Budapest and Krakow and four weekly services to Prague for Winter 23.

London Stansted Airport:

BRAND-NEW mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 30 th November to 17 th December.

mini-series of flights and breaks to with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 30 November to 17 December. Also NEW for Winter 23 is a mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23rd November to 17th December.

Manchester Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne with up to three-weekly flights from 24 th November to 2 nd January.

with up to three-weekly flights from 24 November to 2 January. In addition, there are also two weekly services to Vienna, five weekly services to Krakow and Prague and six weekly services to Budapest this winter, offering plenty of opportunity for customers to experience a Christmas market in one of these destinations.

Newcastle International Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 rd November to 17 th December.

with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 November to 17 December. Also available is a mini-series of flights and breaks to Budapest , thanks to Thursday and Sunday services operating from 23 rd November to 17 th December.

, thanks to Thursday and Sunday services operating from 23 November to 17 December. Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 24 th November to 11 th December.

with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 24 November to 11 December. Mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen also available with two-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 rd November to 17 th December.

also available with two-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 November to 17 December. A mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna means up to two-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 rd November to 17 th December.

means up to two-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 23 November to 17 December. More opportunity for customers to visit the Christmas markets in Krakow and Prague with two weekly services to the European Christmas market destinations for Winter 23.

When booking a Christmas Market trip, customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or an ATOL protected package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks, available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Package options with Jet2CityBreaks include flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience the best Christmas market destinations in Europe.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks said: “With 25th December just around the corner, thoughts are turning to Christmas and people are looking to get into the festive spirit. There is no better way to countdown to Christmas, than by visiting a Christmas market in one of Europe’s most magical destinations in Europe. Every year, our Christmas Markets programme proves extremely popular, and this year is no different, with us seeing strong demand once again. Our first flights take off this month, however it is not too late to secure a festive getaway. With so much choice and flexibility, Europe’s most magical Christmas destinations are easy to reach with Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks.”

Sample packages:

Jet2CityBreaks – Czech Republic, Prague City, 4+ star Michelangelo Grand Hotel, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on 15th December 2023.

Price: £549 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Germany, Cologne City, 4+ star Hilton Cologne, 3 nights room-only departing from Birmingham on 14th December 2023.

Price: £579 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Czech Republic, Prague City, 4 star Hotel Galileo, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Edinburgh on 14th December 2023.

Jet2CityBreaks – Poland, Krakow City, 4 star MR67 Mayera Rapaporta, 3 nights room-only departing from Glasgow on 15th December 2023.

Price: £399 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Germany, Cologne City, 4 star Pullman Cologne, 3 nights room-only departing from Manchester on 05 December 2023.

Price: £689 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Czech Republic, Prague City, 3 star Prague Centre Superior, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Stansted on 14 December 2023.

Price: £359 per person based on 2 Adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2citybreaks.com