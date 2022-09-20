Enjoy a Getaway with Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2Villas

European city breaks from £659 per person with Jet2CityBreaks; Sunshine breaks from £459 per person with Jet2holidays and spectacular villa stays from £519 per person

Iceland, Reykjavik

4+ star Fosshotel Reykjavik, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on 29th September.

Price: £659 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Spain, Costa Blanca, Benidorm

4 star Melia Benidorm, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on 22nd October.

Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey, Antalya, Side

4 star Barut Sunwing Side Beach, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on 14th October.

Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Spain, Costa Del Sol, Nerja

Villa Gloria, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 22nd October.

Price: £519 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.