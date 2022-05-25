Enjoy a Getaway with Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2Villas

European city breaks from £569 per person with Jet2CityBreaks, sunshine breaks from £479 per person with Jet2holidays and spectacular villa stays from £599 per person

Spain, Alicante City

5 star Hospes Amerigo, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on 17th June.

Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Fuerteventura, Corralejo

3 star Oasis Duna Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 8th June.

Price: £479 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Antalya, Side

2 star Gazipasa Star Hotel, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on 14th June.

Price: £479 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Lanzarote, Playa Blanca

Playa Blanca Beach Mate Villas – Three Bedroom Villa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 9th June.

Price: £599 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.