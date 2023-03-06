Enjoy a Getaway with Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks

European city breaks from £569 per person with Jet2CityBreaks, sunshine breaks from £359 per person with Jet2holidays and Spectacular villa stays from £419 per person

Spain, Alicante City

4 star Melia Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on 14th April.

Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Turkey, Antalya Area, Side

2+ star Melissa Gardens, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 17th April.

Price: £359 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Turkey, Dalaman Area, Hisaronu

4 star Ocean Blue Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on 17th April.

Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Portugal, Algarve, Albufeira

Villa Mika, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 15th April.

Price: £419 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.