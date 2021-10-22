Enchanted Winter Garden returns to Antrim Castle Gardens

Antrim Castle Gardens will once again come to life with sparking lights, flickering flames and festive sounds as Northern Ireland’s most popular Christmas experience makes a welcome return in 2021.

The Enchanted Winter Garden will return from Saturday 27th November and run through to Tuesday 21st December transforming Antrim’s award-winning Castle Gardens into an after-dark illuminated outdoor experience for all the family.

This year’s event bounces back, with a dazzling array of festive attractions sure to entice the whole family along and capture the magic of Christmas.

Antrim Castle Gardens

This outdoor extravaganza will operate on a advances booking only basis with timed entry, feature restricted capacity and timed entry to allow families to safely step through the historic Barbican Gate and be greeted by a festive display of fairies, creatures, street artist performers, and fire jugglers – not forgetting the mischievous Golly the Elf!

Visitors will make their way through the enchanting landscape, following a dazzling illuminated light trail as it winds its way around the seventeenth-century water gardens.

The star attraction, and back by popular demand, is the 35-metre-high Ferris Wheel with its panoramic views of the majestic magical gardens and the historic town of Antrim. Other traditional attractions will deliver a vintage vibe and delight all ages. The breath-taking Wave Swinger and the magical fairground Carousel will also make a welcome return.

The Festive Fayre is a feast of scrumptious food and drink where a host of artisan food stalls will serve up delicious, tasty festive treats from gooey toasted marshmallows to s’mores and hot chocolate to complete your Enchanted Winter Garden walk under the stars.

After missing out last year, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb MBE is thrilled that the Enchanted Winter Garden is returning to kick start this year’s Christmas celebrations:

“2021 has been another challenging year for everyone, but we hope to end things on a high by bringing a bit of festive magic back to the award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens this Christmas.

“The Enchanted Winter Garden is Northern Ireland’s premier Christmas event and we look forward to welcoming back families from across the region to experience its unique atmosphere, fun and festivities.

“This is a superb event that truly transforms the beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens after-dark into an extraordinary trail of enchantment with magical lights, lasers, attractions and seasonal sounds that will create lasting memories for the whole family.

“We have introduced a number of important safety measures including capacity limits on each daily session, timed entry, as well as extending the duration of the event by an extra week to ensure we make it as safe and accessible for everyone.

“We have already sold more than half of this year’s ticket allocation and would encourage everyone to book their tickets before the event officially opens on Saturday 27th November to avoid disappointment.”

The Enchanted Winter Garden is sponsored by Belfast International Airport and will run through to Tuesday 21st December. Advance booking is strongly advised. Tickets are priced at £6 for an adult, £4 for a child (under two’s go free) and £18 for a family ticket, with tokens purchased separately for rides and attractions.

Book your tickets at www.enchantedwintergarden.com.

There will be two special Evenings of Inclusive Enchantment on Wednesday 1st and Wednesday 8th December offering a quieter experience for those with sensory needs. Advance booking via the website is essential.