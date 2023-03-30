Ears to the hoppiest Easter ever at M&S Food

There is no egg-scuse not to treat yourself, your friends, or your family at Easter this year, as M&S has a spectacular range of goodies to satisfy all those Easter cravings, with prices starting at 75p! From egg-stra cute chocolate eggs and delicious twists on the classic hot cross bun, to the HOTTEST BLT in town (read on to find out more…) and our famous Dine In… it’s not even bunny how much M&S has to offer!

Oops, we did it egg-ain…we officially have the CUTEST Easter egg EVER, and of course it’s our beloved Walter’s new bestie! Our Curly the Puppy is made with marbled white and milk chocolate and is finished with a gorgeous chocolate bone shaped tag on the collar and is our new fave edition to the gang.

Can’t get enough of hot cross buns? WELL…feast(er) your eyes on this…we have added a cheesy twist to the classic BLT…by loading all the ingredients into our (back by popular demand) Extremely Cheesy Hot Cross Bun 😮 To clarify…our Hot Cross Bun BLT is made with beechwood smoked maple cured British bacon, semi-dried tomatoes, lettuce and smoky mayo…SANDWICHED between our Extremely Cheesy Cheddar Cheese and Red Leicester Hot Cross Bun – mind blown!

If that wasn’t enough, our Colin also has a new pal for Easter too, chick out our new Easter Chick meets Colin the Caterpillar! Our half size Colin and adorable Chick are made with our traditional chocolate sponge roll, filled with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and topped with a cracked chocolate egg and edible decorations – the perfect celebration cake for that chocolate fix this Easter.

We have rounded up our fave Easter picks below which you are guaranteed to LOVE!

EGG-STRA CUTE EGGS FROM -£6

CURLY THE PUPPY – £6, 155g

Dog lover? We have just the thing! Our marbled white and milk chocolate dog, Curly, is almost too cute to eat!

In store now

WALTER THE PUPPY – £6, 155g

Walter is back and just as adorable as ever. Made from paw-fectly creamy milk chocolate.

In store now

CHICKITA THE CHICKEN – £6, 155g

There’s a new chick in town! Chickita is made from egg-stra smooth milk chocolate.

In store now

CHOCOSAURUS REX – £6, 135g

Our roar-some Chocosaurus Rex is made from milk chocolate with white chocolate eyes.

In store now

BUNNY COOL – £6, 120g

Officially the coolest bunny in town, Bunny Cool is made from tasty milk chocolate, featuring cool carrot shades and a cap.

In store now

MADE WITHOUT CHARLIE BUNNY – £6, 190g

No dairy, no problem! Get your mitts on our Made Without Charlie Bunny, made with cocoa.

In store now

CARROT BELIEVE THESE ARE EGGS

EXTREMELY CHOCOLATEY GIANT HOT CROSS BUN EGG – £9, 340g

Looks can be deceiving right? Yes, this is an actual hot cross bun egg😮 …using M&S hot cross bun spice flavoured milk chocolate, loaded with raisins and orange jelly nuggets, and decorated with a white chocolate cross.

In store now

23 CARROT GOLD EGG – £9, 140g

Carrot or egg? It’s a tough one isn’t it…well…it’s a CARROT EGG! Our egg-stra special 23 Carrot Gold Egg is made with blond chocolate and decorated with REAL gold leaf, with milk and white chocolate bunny ears filled with salted caramel.

In store now

COLIN & PERCY EGG-STRAVAGANZA!

Perfect true to size gifts this Easter!

PERCY PIG™ GIANT CHOC FACE – £6, 170g

A giant Percy Pig™ hollow egg, oink-credible! Made with fruit flavoured choc.

In store now

COLIN THE CATERPILLAR™ GIANT CHOC FACE – £6, 170g

A giant, cheeky white chocolate hollow Colin face, scrumptious!

In store now

Ready for that Easter Egg hunt? Well, we have got you covered!

COLIN THE CATERPILLAR™ EGG HUNT BUCKET – £6, 175g

8 foiled hollow milk chocolate eggs and a bag of mini Colin faces in a Colin themed bucket.

In store now

PERCY PIG™ EGG HUNT BUCKET – £6, 155g

8 foiled hollow milk chocolate eggs and a mini bag of Percy Piglets in a Percy Pig™ themed bucket.

In store now

EGG-STREMELY CHOCOLATELY EGGS

ALL THE EXTREMELY CHOCOLATEY TASTINESS YOU KNOW AND LOVE, IN AN EGG!

EXTREMELY CHOCOLATEY CARAMEL LATTE – £7, 210g

It’s coffee time – a coffee flavoured thick milk chocolate egg loaded with soft caramel pieces.

In store now

EXTREMELY CHOCOLATEY DARK CHOCOLATE PRETZEL & PEANUT CRUNCH – £7, 210g

Sweet & salty heaven – a salted, thick dark chocolate egg with honey and packed with caramelised salted peanut pieces and pieces of salted pretzel.

In store now

EXTREMELY CHOCOLATEY ORANGE EXPLOSION – £7, 210g

Simply the zest – an orange flavoured thick milk chocolate egg filled with orange flavoured jelly nuggets and mini candy-coated milk chocolate nibs.

In store now

EXTREMELY CHOCOLATEY BISCUITY EGG – £9, 375g

THE ONLY egg for our Extremely Chocolatey Biscuits fan base (which is pretty much everyone, right?) – This thick, milk chocolate egg is LOADED with delicious shortcake biscuit pieces – DREAMY!

In store now

THE CREME DE L-EGG CREME

COLLECTION HANDCRAFTED GOLDEN BLOND EGG – £12, 300g

Expertly created by our renowned chocolatiers, our Collection Handcrafted Golden Blond Egg is made from white chocolate with caramelised sugar egg.

Beneath this decadent golden blond chocolate egg is a bag of cocoa dusted milk chocolate mini eggs filled with an indulgent milk chocolate ganache

In store now

COLLECTION BELGIAN MILK CHOCOLATE LAYERED EGG – £12, 345g

Expertly created by our renowned chocolatiers using the finest cocoa, our Collection Belgian Milk Chocolate Layered Egg is made from milk chocolate with a hidden layer of milk and dark chocolate and soft, indulgent Piedmont hazelnut truffle paste, creating the most sumptuous combination of textures.

In store now

YOU BUTTER SHAPE UP, ‘CAUSE I NEED A BUN

AND MY HEART IS SET ON…ALL OF THE BELOW

4 BANOFFEE HOT CROSS BUNS – £1.90, 260g

The combo you never knew you needed until now…our NEW Banoffee Hot Cross Buns are filled with indulgent salted caramel fudge and made with banana puree, topped with bun glaze.

In store 28th Feb

4 LUXURY HOT CROSS BUNS – £1.90, 310g

The OG of course, our rich and aromatic Luxury Hot Cross Buns are packed full of juicy fruits including sultanas and Vostizza currants, mixed peel and a unique blend of warming spices.

In store now

4 EXTREMELY CHOCOLATEY HOT CROSS BUNS – £1.90, 260g

The chocoholics DREAM…our Extremely Chocolatey Hot Cross Buns are rich and decadent and are made with irresistible milk and dark chocolate.

In store now

4 EXTREMELY CHEESY CHEDDAR & RED LEICESTER HOT CROSS BUNS – £1.90, 260g

The savoury choice HAS to be cheese-mania right? Our Extremely Cheesy Hot Cross Buns are loaded (literally) with extra mature Barber’s farmhouse cheddar and smooth Red Leicester.

In store now

HOT CROSS BUN BLT – £4.75

The classic BLT with a twist – Beechwood smoked maple cured British bacon, semi-dried tomatoes, lettuce and smoky mayo in our hugely popular Cheddar Cheese and Red Leicester Hot Cross Bun – GENIUS!

In store now

CHICK OUT THE BAKERY

EASTER CHICK MEETS COLIN THE CATERPILLAR™ – £10, 695g

Our Colin and adorable Chick is the companionship of dreams and perfect for every Easter celebration. 2 chocolate sponge rolls with chocolate buttercream, covered in milk chocolate with a cracked chocolate egg and edible decorations.

In store 28th March

DELEGG-TABLE DINE IN

OUR EASTER DINE IN FOR £20 IS BACK FROM 4TH APRIL.

Choose 1 main + 3 sides.

Options include our indulgently tender Slow Cooked Bone in British Lamb Shoulder, oil dressed Emperor Carrots and Red onion with lemon and herb butter, rich and creamy Cheesy Green Vegetable Bake, Smashed New Potatoes with Salsa Verde and much more! Our plant based option includes our delicious Plant Kitchen Roast Butternut Squash & Spinach Pie.