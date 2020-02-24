Discover NI best offers for a short break

Northern Ireland boasts a wonderful collection of places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Rural getaway at the Beech Hill Country House Hotel, Derry~Londonderry from £160 per room per night based on two people sharing

Beech Hill Country House Hotel is just two miles from the Culture Capital that is Derry~ Londonderry and is perfectly located to give guests both a city break and country escape all in one. Surrounded by 32 acres of beautiful woodlands and steeped in 400 years of history you are guaranteed a stay you won’t forget. This offer includes an overnight stay with breakfast, award winning Derry City Walking Tour followed by entry into The Museum of Free Derry and a two course dinner in Sixteen22 Gastro Pub at Beech Hill. To book call 028 7134 9279. Offer available until 31st March (subject to availability)

Two night stay at the Manor House Country Hotel, Enniskillen from £99 per person sharing

Located in the heart of the Fermanagh Lakelands on the shores of Lough Erne, the award winning Manor House Country Hotel is the perfect country retreat combining old world charm with modern hotel luxury. Offer includes a two night stay in a classic double room, full Irish breakfast served each morning in Belleek Restaurant which overlooks Lower Lough Erne, dinner on one evening in the Belleek Restaurant, complimentary access to the leisure centre and a complimentary bottled water in room. To book call 028 6862 2200. Offer available on selected midweek dates until the 8th April (subject to availability).

Further.Space glamping pods at Glenarm Castle Estate, Glenarm from £159 per pod per night

Glenarm Castle holiday pods offer the perfect rural getaway along the Causeway Coastal Route. These cosy, fully furnished pods have all the comforts of home including electric, running water, mini fridge and heating plus they’re located with ocean views and looking across the stunning estate. Make your holiday unique in these well-equipped pods which can sleep two adults and two kids (double bed and bunk beds). To book call 028 2884 1203 using Promo Code GIANTSPIRIT20. For same day booking please email: [email protected]. Offer available until 31st March (subject to availability).