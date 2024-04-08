DFI Beds Unveils Dream Whisperer Collection

DFI Beds proudly announces the launch of its newest collection, Dream Whisperer, in collaboration with brand ambassador Erin McGregor as part of her Imperfection Collection at DFI Beds. The collection introduces four distinct bed styles – Teddy, Dreamer, and Serene – each exquisitely crafted with a unique headboard style and luxurious bouclé finish, and an exclusive ‘Blissful’ bed finished with soft fabric, studding and piping headboard detail.

DFI Beds

Dream Whisperer represents a fusion of sophistication and snugness, designed to transform any sleep sanctuary into a haven of tranquillity for a rejuvenating night’s sleep. With its soft, comforting fabrics, this collection embodies plush comfort and timeless style. Available in a choice of pink, blue, or beige hues, and available in Single up to Superking sizes, the classic, cosy and chic design of these beds makes them ideal for everyone from children and young teens to adults.

Erin McGregor, the visionary behind Imperfection, shared her excitement about the collaboration with DFI Beds, stating, “The Dream Whisperer collection embodies plush comfort and timeless style. The bouclé and soft fabrics lend an unparalleled cosiness, perfect for kids seeking a restful night’s sleep, while its chic design appeals to people of all ages looking to elevate their bedroom aesthetic. DFI Beds is all about offering affordable products of exceptional quality, and this collection combines comfort and style at a really accessible price. I know it’s going to be a big hit with customers!”

Brian McCann, Managing Director of DFI Beds, expressed his enthusiasm for the Dream Whisperer Collection, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Erin McGregor and introduce the Dream Whisperer Collection to our customers. This collection represents our commitment to offering innovative designs that prioritise both comfort and style in bedrooms for people of all ages. With Dream Whisperer, customers can expect nothing short of a blissful journey of comfort and style in their sleep experience.”

The Dream Whisperer collection starts at £260 / €299. Shop the collection now at www.dfibeds.com or call into one of the DFI Beds’ stores at Quays Shopping Centre, Newry and Saltmarine Complex, 162 Tamnamore Road, Dungannon.

Experience the perfect blend of comfort and style and transform your sleep experience today.