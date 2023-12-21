Crusaders Strikers Welcome Rising Star Mia Moore To Their Team

In a significant boost to their squad, Crusaders Strikers have officially announced the signing of the promising young footballer, Mia Moore.

The 16-year-old midfielder, renowned for her scoring prowess, joins the Strikers after a stellar debut senior season with Linfield, where she netted an impressive 10 goals.

Jonny Tuffey, the manager of Crusaders Strikers, said he was delighted to add Mia to the team: “For someone still young in age, she has good experience playing at the first-team level as well as internationally, at U17 and U19.

“Mia’s talent and ability are clear for everyone to see, and we believe she will add strength to what I believe is already a very good group, making us more threatening in the final third.”

Moore’s football journey has been impressive from the start. She captained the U15 Bob Doc squad and progressed through the ranks to earn a call-up for the U19s at just 16.

Tuffey said the management and coaching team was “impressed” by her focus and ambition: “From speaking to Mia, it was so refreshing to hear that her sole focus was playing football, wanting to learn, develop, and improve, as well as helping us improve and become even more competitive in seasons ahead.”

Sue O’Neill, the Director of Women’s Football at Crusaders Football Club and Chairperson of Crusaders Strikers said choosing players that fit the Strikers and Crusaders club ethos is a vital part of the selection process.

She added: “Qualities we look for are a commitment to the club and a professional attitude to improving their ability.

“We have always been a club that nurtures youth, with over seven players in our first team coming through our academy.

“Mia adds to this ethos with her youth and enthusiasm to play for Strikers. There is a great support network of people who all want the player to do well.

“We also believe in checking out our players’ mental health to make sure they are valued and understood.

“We don’t just want great footballers; we want to create good people. Football provides players with great life skills.

“Setting goals, working as a team, dealing with setbacks, then going again. The Crusaders women’s football team is a family.”

Reflecting on her signing, Mia Moore said: “A couple of years ago, I came, trained, and played a match with Crusaders. I was probably around like ten or 11. But I was given an opportunity at another club.

“With the Strikers, what made me sign on the dotted line was everything from the first meeting I had with Jonny, which was great.

“Also, the Seaview Stadium facilities, and everything that goes with that is great. I played against the team last year, and I’m really excited to meet all the players and go win some games.

“Thinking ahead for the new season, I hope that we can win some trophies and move up the table.”

Moore’s addition to Crusaders Strikers heralds an exciting era for the club, signalling their commitment to fostering young talent and achieving success in the competitive world of women’s football.