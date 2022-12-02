Craft NI urges shoppers to support local makers this Christmas

No matter if you are gifting for people near or far, it’s always special to have a little piece of Northern Ireland in your home. Craft NI, the body supporting the promotion and development of the craft industry in Northern Ireland, is urging local people to ‘Buy NI Craft’ this Christmas and cherish it forever.

Northern Ireland’s designer-makers provide a wide range of products which are handcrafted and built to last – and with designs often inspired by Northern Ireland, they can make the perfect Christmas presents for people living here and away from home too.

From beautifully handcrafted pieces of jewellery to bespoke textiles inspired by local landscapes and unique, personalised Christmas decorations that add luxury to your home, there is something truly personal to be found in purchasing a one-of-a-kind gift this year.

Craft NI Director, Katherine McDonald said: “A major advantage of doing your Christmas shopping with a local maker is the fact that the items are original designs, meaning they will make the most unique and thoughtful gifts for your friends and family.

“We find gifts of this nature can be much more meaningful to the receiver as they show you have taken time to really think about something special and unique.

“These pieces are often timeless in their design and, if treated well, should really last. There’s no comparison between a hand-made and mass-produced item, they are usually made with minimum waste and are sold close to where they are made, with the skill and care of the maker in every step of the process.

“We always encourage people to support local businesses, but this year particularly with people making careful spending decisions, the message is more important than ever.

“To take the stress out of shopping, many of our makers have online outlets where you can view their range and buy directly from them. You can also seek out your nearest craft retailers through Craft NI’s online Directory. And of course, this time of year sees many councils and private venues offering craft fairs – a great way to meet makers directly and get to know them and their work.”

Craft NI has hand picked some items which would make a perfect Christmas gift for loved ones.

Jill Graham: One-of-a-kind Triple Bangle

Jill Graham studied Silversmithing and Jewellery at Loughborough University. Since graduating, she has worked as a self-employed artist and jeweller, and she currently maintains a studio in the Mourne Mountains. Describing this piece, Jill says it is: “Like finding that one-of-a-kind pebble on the beach. A crown of textured silver and rich 22ct gold, flat pebbles, designed for that special person or time in your life.”

Alpha Glass Studio: Sunrise Roundel

Alpha Glass Studio prides itself on making the centuries old, traditional art of stained glass accessible on a smaller scale. The business, which operates from The Craft Village in Derry/Londonderry is run by sisters Colleen and Theresa Coyle. From an early age the girls were immersed in creativity and craft through their father Joseph who began the family stained glass business in an attic studio in their home. They mastered the craft through summer jobs in the family workshop whilst studying at Art College, and in later years took on stained glass full time.

Ellen Woods: Porcelain Christmas Trees

Brought up in Banbridge, County Down, Ellen Woods’ passion for ceramics began at the age of three when she was allowed into her father’s ceramic workshop at Mount Ida Pottery. She always loved “playing with clay” and went on to study for a BA in Ceramics at Plymouth College of Art. Ellen’s skills have grown over the years and her passion for ceramics has developed. These contemporary porcelain Christmas trees are handmade and finished with gold lustre. They are created in a variety of designs and finishes: each one is unique as they are all individually handmade and painted so shapes and patterns may vary.

Tanya Ireland: Ogham signet rings

Born in Newcastle, County Down, Tanya Ireland discovered her passion for making jewellery in her early twenties and has have never looked back. She took the plunge leaving her job as an event organiser and went back to university, graduating with a first class degree in Jewellery and Silversmithing. Ogham is the ancient Irish script, an alphabet once used in Ireland. These rings are made to order and you can choose any letter or symbol for your signet ring. No one need know what the inscription means to you, it’s yours to tell alone.

Benefield Spencer Glass Shop: Luxury Flameworked Ornament – Gold

Scott Benefield and Andrea Spencer are Benefield Spencer Glass. Established in 2010, their studio operates from an old farm property on the rugged Causeway Coast just outside the village of Ballintoy. Inspired by the story of the three wise men, this bauble is part of the Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh collection. Made from borosilicate glass with real gold leaf detail to the drop, this ornament will add a touch of Bohemian style to your interior. It will work well as a stand-alone item but creates a fabulous display as a complete set of three.

Meanwhile, Craft NI has launched a series of seasonal Craft Gift Guides this year to help you navigate your way around the many different gifting options. The series has already focussed on gifts for those far away, table setting inspirations as well as jewellery guides to suit a range of budgets.

Look out in the gift guides for stocking fillers and Christmas baubles to surprise and delight or check out Craft NI’s wide selection from local makers in their Belfast gallery at Royal Avenue. The Big Bauble Showcase, Craft NI Gallery’s festive event of the season, will run until end of December. Every year, the gallery carefully selects handcrafted unique baubles from contemporary local makers, in varied mediums such as ceramic, glass or textiles.

Don’t forget to check out Craft NI’s Maker’s Directory and also find your nearest craft retailer. To sign up for the gift guides and to find out about upcoming events visit www.craftni.org.