Common Signs Your Puppy Might Be Sick

Even though our canine companions can have very expressive body language, they aren’t able to tell us when they aren’t feeling well. And even if you can identify some subtle signs of unhappiness or discomfort in your puppy, there’s no way of knowing how severe the problem might be. So we have listed some of the most common signs your pup is sick and needs to visit the vet as soon as possible.

Vomiting And Diarrhea

Vomiting and diarrhea are some of the more obvious signs your dog is sick. More often than not, simply switching to a suitable brand that offers puppy food subscription and enough of the right nutrients is enough to settle tummy troubles in canines.

However, in some cases, your dog may have consumed something harmful, like a poisonous plant hiding in your yard or even a foreign object that’s causing havoc. So it’s important to take your dog to the vet right away to identify the cause of concern.

Increased Or Decreased Urination Frequency

Dogs that are already house-trained won’t mess in the house without reason. So if you’ve noticed your pup urinating in the house, urinating more frequently, or drinking a lot more water, your canine might have kidney problems. Lack of urination or decreased urination frequently are also signs of a kidney problem.

Loss Of Appetite

Sometimes, canines refuse to eat simply because they miss their humans. For this heartbreaking reason, it’s all too common for dogs abandoned at shelters to perform lengthy hunger strikes.

But unless your pup is a rescue that’s suffering from the trauma of being abandoned, if your pet isn’t eating, it’s important to visit the vet. Your fur baby may have an underlying health issue like parvovirus or others. Other red-flag symptoms of a viral or bacterial infection include bad breath, dental disease, and canine anorexia.

Change In Personality

When your pup isn’t feeling well, it will exhibit behavioral changes. These changes could be decreased activity, lethargy, and even aggression. Sick canines also isolate themselves from their humans and other animals. So if your puppy is visibility hiding away, it’s essential to prioritize a vet visit.

Coughing And Wheezing

Kennel cough, canine flu, and heart failure can all cause symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and trouble breathing. These health problems can also cause other symptoms like a blue tint on the gums and tongue.

These symptoms must be treated as a medical emergency. Even though an occasional cough or sneeze is normal, if these symptoms are persistent over a period of 24 hours, visit your vet right away.

Hair Loss And Itchy Skin

Skin infections, allergies, harvest mites, or fleas can cause hair loss and chronic itchy skin. These symptoms can cause extreme discomfort for your canine, so it’s important to visit the vet as soon as you can. In the meantime, avoid bathing your pup, invest in a tick and flea collar, and opt for nutritious pet food for dogs with sensitivities to avoid potential food allergens.