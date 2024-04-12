Colin the Caterpillar Backpack is must have for this season

ou won’t believe what we have in store for you… it’s the Spring accessory you never knew you needed… UNTIL NOW! Yes, we bring you the BRAND NEW, limited edition… COLIN THE CATERPILLAR™ BACKPACK! 😲🎒

But this must-have accessory is not just any backpack, oh no… our Colin backpack is filled with not one, not two, BUT THREE tasty treats, including our OG Colin Fruit Gums and two BRAND NEW goodies created exclusively for this backpack… Colin Milk and White Chocolate Coins and… wait for it… Colin Munch Mix (yes, our Colin take on our famous munch mix 😉), combining chocolate malt balls, salted pretzels and candy coated chocolate beans in the perfect snack size pack!

Oh, you thought that was it? Well… THERE’S MORE – and we are bringing you Colin’s FIRST EVER and COOLEST EVER collab… WITH THE NATIONAL TRUST!😲 So not only does our new, seriously cute Colin backpack hit all those super cool spring style credentials AND contain delicious goodies, but ALSO, when you purchase a backpack, you’ll also be able to enjoy 50% off standard admission to participating National Trust places for a limited time during Spring*. All you have to do is purchase the backpack and then scan your Sparks card at the tills – so it’s time to get outdoors and get exploring!🍂

Carl Greenman, National Visitor Programming Manager at National Trust says, “We’re delighted to be working with Marks and Spencer. We know that if people fall in love with nature, they’ll be more likely to look after it. Marks and Spencer’s support will help us enable more families to head outside and spend some time getting to know the beauty of the world all around them.”

Colin the Caterpillar™ Backpack – £12, 365g

Filled with Colin fruit gums (170g), a net of Colin milk and white chocolate coins (100g) and a Colin munch mix of treats including chocolate malt balls, salted pretzels, and candy-coated chocolate beans (95g).

In store now

A MESSAGE FROM COLIN ON OUR COLLABORATION WITH THE NATIONAL TRUST…

Getting outdoors is super important and a great way to have adventures with friends and family! That’s why I’ve joined forces with the National Trust to offer 50% off admission to their amazing locations when you purchase this backpack. Just check your M&S Sparks hub to redeem the offer.

M&S works hard to try and protect or restore natural habitats for all my friends! During your outdoor adventures, why not consider what you can do to help biodiversity and protect wildlife where you live?

Prices and offers may vary in selected stores .

* Customers that purchase the backpack receive 50% off standard admission to participating National Trust places (one use) for a limited time during Spring

* The offer with the National Trust runs 8th April until 19th July, at participating sites only

** Customers need to scan their Sparks card to get the offer flashcard in their Sparks app and an email where they can follow steps to redeem the offer on National Trust site

** Full terms and conditions can be found in the Sparks app after purchasing the backpack