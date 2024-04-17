Cocktails and luxury at Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast this Spring

Located in the heart of bustling Belfast, The Fitzwilliam Hotel has become a destination for those who enjoy luxurious surroundings, impeccable service, great food, unforgettable accommodation and of course, location, location, location.

Cian Landers, General Manager, The Fitzwilliam Hotel, said: “The location is perfect for a city break with a real buzz about the area. We’re next door to the Grand Opera House, making us a popular choice for people attending the many shows throughout the year. We’re walking distance to designer brand stores and exclusive shops, the many bars, entertainment outlets and tourist hot spots the city is known for.”

The 146 fabulous guest rooms and suites, seasonal food offering and much-loved bar are complimented with the friendliest welcome in the city.

Cian said: “This spring we have curated some irresistible ways for people to enjoy their time with us. Whether someone is having a catch up lunch in the bar, enjoying a cocktail masterclass, having a sumptuous Spring afternoon tea with family or staying the night with a loved one, we want your time with us to be special.”

Staying power

The hotel’s excellent accommodation breaks are available throughout the year and include Stay and Dine 2-night break and the Spring Break. The rooms are all beautifully curated, with luxuriously appointed bathrooms and beds so comfy that it’s akin to sleeping on a fluffy cloud.

Embrace the beauty of Spring in Belfast by booking the Spring Break. Guests can unwind in luxury with an overnight stay, indulge in a two-course evening meal, then wake up refreshed and enjoy a full Fitzwilliam breakfast to kickstart the day. Check the website for more details.

Food for thought

The Restaurant at the Fitzwilliam, arguably one of Belfast’s finest hidden gems for foodies, has recently launched its brand-new menu. The award-winning restaurant prepares seasonal produce, cooked with flair, and served with the greatest attention to detail. Their bar has a tempting cocktail menu, a delicious selection of bar snacks and intimate booths provide a secluded space for romantic drinks.

Afternoon delights

Lovers of afternoon tea will be delighted to know that the Fitzwilliam’s, Spring Afternoon Tea has arrived. The scrumptious menu includes fabulous savoury bites and sandwiches with lashings of cakes, sweet treats, tea and coffee or maybe a glass of champagne.

Cocktails in the city

Every Friday between 4pm and 7pm, you can sip two for one cocktails in the Fitzwilliam’s elegant bar. The perfect excuse to catch up with friends after work, drinks before dinner or to simply start the weekend off right.

Make your special event memorable by booking a Fitzwilliam Cocktail Masterclass where the fun is as moreish as the drinks. The cost is £40 pp and includes sparkling wine and canapés on arrival plus two cocktails per person. If you want to add dinner, the cost for 2 courses is £28pp and 3 courses from £33pp from 5pm-6:30pm daily.

Book a stay now using special code DIRECT for 10% off via www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com. Contact the hotel on telephone +44(0) 2890 442080 or email [email protected].