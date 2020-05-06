Charles Hurst Land Rover unveils new Hybrid models

Charles Hurst Land Rover has added the latest, all-new hybrid SUV models to its range.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque feature PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology, delivering their capabilities quietly and effectively.

The hybrid SUVs deliver optimum performance and efficiency, at ease in every habitat from smart city streets to rocky mountain trails.

The brand-new Plug-In Hybrid Range Rover Evoque boasts a contemporary interior, distinctive coupé-like silhouette, innovative technology and all-weather capability. With up to 41 miles of emission-free driving, the Evoque is a sophisticated and modern vehicle.

Also available from Charles Hurst Land Rover, is the all-new hybrid Discovery Sport. The versatile, compact SUV is the perfect family all-rounder. With a high- level of personalisation available, the Discovery Sport can be tailored exactly to your tastes. The interior finish is premium, yet practical, with a range of options including DAB radio, satellite navigation, rear-view camera and smartphone integration. Styled like a signature Land Rover, the Discovery Sport is the most aerodynamically efficient Land Rover yet.

Charles Hurst Land Rover is still here to serve their customers during these difficult times. While the showroom is closed until further notice, the dedicated Land Rover team are working remotely to answer any questions you may have.

The new hybrid Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque can be ordered remotely from Charles Hurst Land Rover, with delivery starting from July.