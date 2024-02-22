Champions League: The teams who could dethrone Manchester City as the kings of Europe

Manchester City’s triumphant journey to clinch the UEFA Champions League last season marked a historic moment for the club and fulfilled the long-standing ambition of owner Sheik Mansour.

As Pep Guardiola’s squad look to build on this success, they face a daunting challenge in defending their title against a slew of formidable opponents eager to dethrone them.

The road to European glory is fraught with obstacles, and several teams are primed to seize the opportunity and emerge as the new kings of Europe.

But who are they?

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich, winners of the European Cup for a sixth time in 2019-20, have set their sights on reclaiming the illustrious title.

Despite experiencing a relative lull in the tournament since their triumph, the Bavarian giants have reinvigorated their squad with the high-profile signing of Harry Kane.

The England talisman’s prolific goal-scoring form has filled the void left by Robert Lewandowski, and under the guidance of manager Thomas Tuchel, Bayern seek to go all the way.

Topping their group undefeated, they now face Lazio in the round of 16, aiming to reignite their European dominance as the second favourites to win the Champions League for those looking to bet on football.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid, perennial contenders in the Champions League, have also bolstered their ranks with the summer signing of Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder has been a revelation, contributing significantly with 18 goals and eight assists in 26 games — including four goals and three assists in five Champions League appearances.

Real Madrid, led by four-time European Cup-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti, topped their group unbeaten and now confront RB Leipzig in the last 16.

The addition of Bellingham and the squad’s experience make ‘Los Blancos’ a serious threat to Manchester City’s reign.

Arsenal

After a six-season absence, Arsenal’s return to the Champions League brings renewed hope and aspirations to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s transformative impact has turned the Gunners into genuine contenders on multiple fronts.

The second-place finish in the Premier League last year secured their spot in the elite competition, and Arsenal faces Porto in the round of 16.

While their recent resurgence has been notable, the debate over whether they can go all the way and lift the trophy adds an element of intrigue to the UEFA Champions League betting markets.

—

As Manchester City bask in the glow of their recent Champions League success, the contenders are lining up to challenge their supremacy.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Arsenal represent diverse threats, each armed with the talent and ambition to dethrone the reigning champions.

The quest for European glory promises to be a thrilling must-see spectacle, with football fans eagerly anticipating the drama and excitement that the Champions League consistently delivers.

The battle to win the coveted cup is on, and the stage is set for an enthralling tournament where the kings of Europe may face a formidable challenge from a hungry and determined opposition.