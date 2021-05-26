Busy first day trading as M&S Cafes return

M&S Northern Ireland was delighted to restore two of its most popular in-store services yesterday (Monday 24th May) to help its customers get back to doing the things they enjoy most in-store: meeting friends socially and trying on outfits.

All M&S Cafés across Northern Ireland reopened for dine-in, meaning customers could finally once again enjoy a sit-down meal with friends or family whilst doing the weekly shop.

With its refreshed summer menu (which includes 27 new or upgraded products*), children’s meal deal, and fantastic value on offer, the M&S Café is the perfect place for families and friends of all ages to socialise and enjoy a coffee, cake or sit-down meal.

The great value children’s meal deal includes a main, drink, fruit & snack for just £3.95, while the refreshed summer menu includes several brand-new summer specials, including the Chorizo & Roasted Pepper Frittata, the Tuna & Roasted Sweetcorn Jacket Potato, and the Salted Caramel Iced Frappe – the perfect refreshment to kick off the summer of all summers.

Today’s reopening means that a total of 13 cafes across Northern Ireland are now fully open to customers.

JP McShane, M&S Lisburn Store Manager said: “For many customers, visiting the M&S Café is more than just fulfilling a need; it’s a key part of the shopping experience, so we’re delighted to finally open our doors to our café customers again. We had a very busy first day’s trading and were delighted to welcome customers in and to see our café looking like its usual self again.”

‘Try before you buy’ as Fitting Rooms return

Fitting rooms have also reopened meaning customers can once again try before they buy and continue to shop with confidence at M&S.

M&S is reopening the fitting rooms at all of its Northern Ireland Clothing stores*, with each store operating set times of 10.00-16.00 daily and implementing a number of hygiene measures to keep everyone safe and well. This includes:

Asking customers to sanitise their hands before entering the fitting room.

Regular cleaning of each individual lockable cubicle.

A friendly host on hand at all times to admit customers into each cubicle and ensure social distancing.

*List of new and upgraded products to the M&S Café menu

Tuna & Roast Sweetcorn Jacket Potato

Three Cheese Jacket Potato

Baked Bean Jacket Potato

Tuna, Cheese & Onion Sourdough Toastie

Vegan Chocolate Cookie

Fish Finger Sandwich

Sourdough Toast & Butter

Jacket Potato & Salad

Bacon Ciabatta

Sausage Ciabatta

Iced Single Origin Coffee

Butternut Humous & Supergrain Salad with a pomegranate and date dressing

Passionfruit & Vanilla Cake

Banana Cake

Naked Slaw Side

Vegetarian Sandwich Selection

Scrambled Eggs on Toast

Salted Caramel Frappe

Portobello Mushroom & Feta Frittata

Chorizo, Red Pepper & Spinach Frittata

Broccoli, Spinach & Pea Soup

Creamy Tomato Soup

Fresh Orange Juice

Raspberry Lemonade

Gorgeously Green Super Smoothie