Bonuses and promotions at online casino Paysafe

Various online casino sites accept Paysafe as a deposit method because it’s an excellent and convenient payment platform. With Paysafe, you get to enjoy hassle-free deposits and withdrawals leading to a more entertaining gaming experience. Not just that, you will have access to all the bonuses and promotions when you deposit with Paysafe.

Ready to learn more? In this article, we have highlighted some online casino Paysafe bonuses you can claim in New Zealand today.

Bonuses and promotions offered at Paysafe online casinos

Below are the bonus offers and promotions players will benefit from at any Paysafe online casino.

Welcome bonus: Often, this is the first bonus you will come across once you sign up at a Paysafe online casino. It is also known as the ‘Sign-up bonus’. This welcome offer is available to new players only. It comes with various terms and conditions including wagering requirements, validity period, eligible games, minimum and maximum deposit, etc. The welcome bonus may come as a deposit bonus or no-deposit bonus. For instance, the welcome bonus available to players at Jackpot city casino is $1,600 spread over 4 deposits. Free spins: This is the commonest kind of bonus you’ll find in an online casino. The good part of the bonus is that you can play a particular game for free. Most Paysafe online casinos that offer free spins bonuses allow players to claim the offer as a no-deposit bonus. This means you are free to play games for real money without making a deposit. Some Paysafe casinos like Rizk, LeoVegas, and SpinYoo offer 50, 150, and 170 free spins respectively. Cashback: Another amazing bonus package available at Paysafe online casinos is the cashback. Most online casinos give back a part of your first deposit as a bonus. Cashback bonuses also allow players to redeem a percentage of lost amounts. For example, players at Casitsu casino receive a weekly cashback of up to 15%. However, to qualify for a cashback, you need to deposit and play on a Paysafe casino for a certain period. No-deposit free spins: Rizk, Wheelz, and Casumo casinos offer 20 no-deposit free spins each. Getting the no-deposit free spin means that you receive free spins without having to make a Paysafe deposit. No-deposit cash: Like the no deposit spins, you do not have to fund your account to get a no deposit cash bonus. The difference here is that it comes in form of money. It is the most amazing as it allows you to play different games for free and win real money. King Billy and SpinYoo casinos offer $5 and $10 no-deposit bonuses. Loyalty programs: If you’re a high roller, you become eligible for the casino’s exclusive rewards. Loyal players also get to receive benefits such as VIP support, extra gifts, higher withdrawals, access to unique tournaments, regular cashback, and lots more. Tournaments: Paysafe online casinos also offer regular tournaments. Many players receive lots of prizes and rewards. To qualify for these, simply sign in, opt in for the tournament, and play the eligible games. The more you play, the higher you climb, and the more rewards you qualify for. Match and reload bonuses: A match bonus will provide you with bonus funds when you deposit money on the specified day. Reload bonus, on the other hand, requires you to make the minimum deposit at least twice that day. You will receive the extra funds on your second deposit.

Final Thoughts – What Paysafe Casino Bonus is the Best?

All the bonuses listed here are great. What makes one better than the other is the attached terms and conditions. Therefore, before claiming any offer, ensure that the terms are friendly. Most importantly, make sure that the casino is safe for real money gaming.