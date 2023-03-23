Best online jewellery platforms

In today’s fast-paced world, time is a precious commodity for many UK residents. Selecting the perfect engagement ring or piece of jewellery can be a time-consuming endeavour, often involving multiple visits to various districts and boutique showrooms. Fortunately, reputable online jewellery platforms provide a convenient solution, offering customizable settings, diamonds, and jewellery pieces. Some even showcase 360-degree videos or images of rings on a hand, ensuring an informed decision.

Here are a few esteemed online jewellers to consider:

Blue Nile (bluenile.com)

Although their showrooms are exclusively in the USA, Blue Nile’s online platform offers an extensive selection of engagement rings, wedding rings, and other jewellery. Their diamond feed enables customers to select their preferred diamond and ring setting. The company also provides complimentary shipping and returns.

James Allen (jamesallen.com)

Featuring 24/7 customer support, James Allen offers engagement rings, wedding rings, diamonds, gemstones, and jewellery. Known for contemporary and unconventional designs, key advantages include fast shipping options, round-the-clock online support, one-year free resizing, and a lifetime warranty.

Moon Ocean (moonocean.co.uk)

A stylish and contemporary UK brand, Moon Ocean delivers exceptional online service and competitive pricing for jewellery and diamonds. Their exquisite engagement rings and jewellery designs are highly appealing. Unlike some international competitors, Moon Ocean ensures proper UK hallmarking on every jewellery item. The company also offers unique features such as personalised pendant engravings for a truly memorable gift.

H. Samuel (hsamuel.co.uk)

A household name in the UK since 1862, H. Samuel operates over 200 jewellery shops nationwide. Although their website may lack advanced features such as a diamond feed and customizable ring designs, customers can quickly browse and purchase ready-made jewellery pieces from their inventory.

Beaverbrooks (beaverbrooks.co.uk)

A stalwart of the UK jewellery market since 1919, Beaverbrooks boasts 72 shops across the country. Their website offers a wide range of preset jewellery, watches, and products from prominent luxury brands such as Tag Heuer, Omega, Breitling, and Tudor. Designer brands, including Michael Kors, Vivienne Westwood, Boss, and Swarovski, are also available.