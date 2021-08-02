Belfast’s Newest Student Accommodation in the Cathedral Quarter

Are you a student looking for accommodation in the heart of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter? As demand for studying in Belfast continues to grow, more students are flocking into the city and moving closer towards the centre.

With the opening of the new Ulster University campus this autumn and up to an additional 15,000 people in the Cathedral Quarter it’s no surprise student pads are highly sought after in the area,

There are a number of student accommodation developments across the city, with the newcomer being LIV, situated on York Street. The new accommodation is Ideal for those attending Ulster University’s Belfast campus, a 30-second walk away, or Queen’s University which is just a 15-minute cycle away.

Boasting affordable prices from £123 per week including wifi and bills, this brand new student accommodation offers a cinema room, karaoke lounge, fitness studio, and a games area.

Not sure where you want to live this academic year?

Here are 5 reasons why the new LIV student accommodation is ideal for you:

Central Location

Be within the hustle and bustle of city life in the ideal location of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter. No need for taxis or buses, as everything you need will be right on your doorstep. There is plenty to do and see around the area, so when you aren’t studying and want to enjoy some much-needed TLC, you won’t have far to travel.

The Cathedral Quarter hosts some of Belfast’s most popular bars and restaurants such as – The Duke of York, The Thirsty Goat, and The Dirty Onion. Check out our blog 7 Beer Gardens To Visit This Summer.

Unique Amenities

The new accommodation has been developed with the student lifestyle in mind, as it includes a games room, cinema room, fitness centre, study room and even a karaoke room. These amenities will help to keep you fit and healthy, and is also a space to create new friendships and help you to unwind in the evenings.

24/7 Security

Are you nervous about moving away from home for the first time? LIV accommodation offers 24/7 security helping to put your mind (and your parent’s minds) at ease as you flee the nest and move onto city life. Staff will also be on hand to help with any maintenance issues, as well as to deal with any queries you may have.

A Thriving Student Community

Starting a new course and moving away from home can be a scary time. With apartments and studio rooms spread across 13 floors, LIV accommodates over 700 students. As you will all be in the same situation in this new build, it takes off a little piece of the pressure of starting something new alone. Learn from your peers and create friends for life.

Affordable Pricing

With no deposit required and no cancellation fees, prices start from just £123 per week for a Standard En-Suite, which includes all bills, including super-fast WiFi and content insurance. They have the option of shared apartments or studio flats, giving you the flexibility of living that you need.

They also offer a refer a friend scheme, providing a £100 discount for both you and your referral, as well as an early bird discount of up to £250 off.

LIV Student Belfast offers modern halls of residence for students based in Belfast City Centre. For more information check out livstudent.com/belfast or call them on 07847893860.

To find out more about what’s happening in Belfast Cathedral Quarter head to the Destination CQ website at cathedralquarterbelfast.com