Belfast City Blues Festival Coming Back With A Bang In 2021

Bigger, better and set to be burgeoning with the best of music is the promise of Belfast City Blues Festival as the 2021 dates are confirmed.

The iconic festival will return to have the streets, pubs and clubs alive with the blues from Friday, June 25 to Sunday June 27.

Festival Director, Seamus O’Neill, pledged to bring a “bit of light in people’s lives” after the lockdown killed off live music from mid-March.

“It’s been so tough this year, but I think the prospect of live music is what we need,” he said.

“We are planning to make our 13th festival the best yet, bringing the best local, national and international talent to Belfast.”

The 2020 festival took place online, with people checking in from across the world, and while the festival has contingency plans should restrictions remain in place Seamus and the festival team are ready to return Belfast City Blues Festival come back in style.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes during these very uncertain and trying times to create the best and biggest festival for our great city, its citizens and many friends around the world in 2021,” he said “Our mission is to bring back that smile once again that we see on people’s faces at our many gigs, and the connections and friendships that result and, of course, great music.”

And, his message to the musicians is “We haven’t forgotten you! We’re ready to welcome you back on stage to once again celebrate Belfast hosting one of the biggest blues festivals in the land.

“Our mission is to say, Belfast, we are back. Three days of great music with great people in a great city.”

You can play your part in making sure the festival continues to thrive.

“We created the 2020 online festival with no funding from sponsors or funders and so far we’re in the same position for 2021 as Belfast gets back on its feet.”

The festival is appealing for donations to keep the music alive.

You can register for the festival to be kept up to date with developments and artist announcements or make a donation here.