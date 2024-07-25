Belfast based GM Marketing named official Irish distributor of MOTH the most delicious cocktails in a can

This summer, the people of Ireland can ‘take MOTH with you’ as the UK’s #1 premium canned cocktail brand*, distributed by Belfast based GM Marketing, is now available in Tesco stores across the Republic of Ireland.

From impromptu parties in the park to the festival front row, MOTH’s cocktails are full strength and perfectly packable, meaning you can have the experience of a bar-quality cocktail wherever, whenever, whoever you’re with this summer. The range of cocktails features summer headliners; fresh, sharp Margarita, soulful, bittersweet Mojito, the silky-sweet Piña Colada and smooth, bitter, balanced Espresso Martini perfect for toasting, hosting and laughing, from midnight to morning.

GM Marketing is MOTH’s official distributor, explained Kaitlyn Martin, Marketing Manager from GM Marketing.

“MOTH is set to be a summer sensation as our distribution team at GM Marketing delivers the cocktails in a tin to Tesco stores across the Republic of Ireland.

“As a nation, we are very hospitable and love getting together with friends and family for summer barbecues, parties in the park and cosy nights in. MOTH is the perfect party starter as you sip and unwind with bar quality cocktails in a setting of your choice and in good company. And with MOTH single serve cans, everyone can choose their own favourite tipple”, said Kaitlyn.

MOTH is the UK’s fastest growing premium ready to drink (RTD) brand, holding 70% share of the super-premium category in the UK grocery with a MOTH being sold every 10 seconds**. Summer favourites include MOTH Margarita, which holds 73% share of the category***, Espresso Martini, Piña Colada and the refreshing, Mojito.

Kaitlyn continued: “Made for hosting at home, enjoying on the go or for effortless gifting, the MOTH range of cocktails in a tin are available at 79 Tesco stores across the Republic of Ireland.”

MOTH has had great success with both tequila and vodka-based cocktails and both spirits categories continue to increase in popularity amongst drinkers.

Rob Wallis, MOTH’s co-founder, said: “We’re so happy to bring our incredible range of MOTH cocktails to the people of Ireland via Tesco stores and our official Irish distributor, GM Marketing. We have an exceptional range of ten cocktails available including the popular Margarita, Espresso Martini, Mojito and Piña Colada that can be served without fuss and enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

“MOTH’s delicious, canned cocktails have long been a favourite for summer sipping wherever you go – from festivals and garden parties to trips to the seaside. Premixed, they’re as handy as a can of beer – and as ready to go as you are. Wherever your summer adventures take you, take MOTH along for the ride.”

Every MOTH serve is presented in a fully recyclable can and created with award-winning spirits. Every ingredient is the best of the best, every sip is delicious, and the cocktails can be enjoyed anywhere. All you have to do is have the ice on standby, take a can from the fridge and serve. No faff and no mixing required: just the best blends and good friends.

MOTH cocktails are now available at Tesco Ireland.

Find out more about MOTH here https://mothdrinks.com/ and for more information on GM Marketing visit www.gmmarketing.co.uk.