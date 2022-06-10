BBQs, Sun Loungers, Trampolines and more this summer at Lidl Northern Ireland

Lidl Northern Ireland’s renowned middle aisle will be brimming with bargains this summer. Shoppers can expect to pick up outdoor BBQs, Sun Loungers, Trampolines, Camping Essentials and lots more. Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect in store over the coming weeks.

From 9th June

Shoppers are in for a treat with the perfect range of children’s toys that will help your little ones embrace the outdoors. For those who enjoy a little adventure, Lidl Northern Ireland stores will have a variety of scooters. Ideal as a first scooter, the 4 in 1 Tri Scooter is available in blue or pink for just [£34.99]. For older children, the Aluminium Foldup Scooter is a steal at [£34.99].

Get beach ready with Lidl Northern Ireland’s own branded eye-catching clothing collection that is sure to be a hit this summer. Pick up a trendy pair of Lidl branded Sliders [£4.99] or a Beach Towel for only [£7.99].

From 13th June

Shoppers will be able to soak up the summer sun on the Houston Aluminium Sun Lounger available in Lidl Northern Ireland stores at €64.99. Lidl’s Garden Sofa Set [£349.99] has an L-shaped section that can be assembled on the left or right. A welcome addition to your patios this summer is the Cantilever Parasol [£69.99], perfect for providing some extra shade or offering cover from the inevitable summer showers. If dinning outdoors is what you love to do most during the summer months, then Lidl Northern Ireland’s outdoor solar light bulbs for only £2.49 will provide a burst of colour to your outdoor garden area. Finish off your patio with a Garden Dining Set [£129.99], including 4 chairs, a weather proofed and UV resistant tempered glass table with matching parasol.

From 16th June

With the festival season almost upon us and camping trips with family and friends on the horizon, Lidl Northern Ireland stores will also have a range of camping gear on sale in June. Pick up a 4 Person Tent [£89.99], an Air Mattress [£17.99] and an easy to transport Portable Table [£54.99] and a fold up BBQ [£17.99], all in your local Lidl Northern Ireland store.

Get the party started this summer with Lidl Northern Ireland’s extra-large Party Gazebo [£84.99]. This spacious gazebo with four large viewing windows offers ample shade and rain cover this summer, an essential for hosting summer parties. Children will jump for joy with the impressive 8′ Garden Trampoline [£129.99].

From 14th July

With the warmer days and nights on the horizon, there’s nothing better than dining al fresco. Lidl Northern Ireland stores have a great range of BBQs and outdoor heaters throughout the summer that will keep you and your guests well fed and warm. From 14th July, shoppers can choose between a Kettle Barbecue [£32.99], the 4 Burner Gas Barbecue [£269.99] or the Electric Tabletop Free Standing BBQ [£29.99].

A range of fire pits will also be available instore, ideal for gardens and patios, Lidl’s Grillmeister Fire Pit [£59.99] is a warm addition to your outdoor area, as is the timeless Stainless Steel Fire Pit for [£24.99].

Jazz up your kitchen or lounge area with an LED Neon Bar Sign [£14.99] and pick up a colourful fruit inspired Parasol [£14.99], ideal for sunny days on the beach or camping.

Lidl Northern Ireland stores will have a vast selection of items added weekly this summer. Customers are guaranteed to pick up some amazing items that are perfect for summer as the More for You This Summer range features in the middle aisle and throughout the store. For the latest instore offers and promotions please visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk