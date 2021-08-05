Ask Alexa for Olympic updates during the Tokyo Games

Alexa has learnt new knowledge for one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Throughout the Games, Alexa is providing daily news summaries on the progress of Team GB, Team Ireland, ParalympicsGB and Paralympics Ireland, including medal tallies

As athletes and fans across the nation enjoy the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amazon’s Alexa has been learning facts to give customers quick and easy access to Great Britain and Ireland’s latest news and successes throughout July and August.

Following the Olympics Opening Ceremony which took place on Friday 23rd July, Alexa can give customers the low down on Team GB, Team Ireland, ParalympicsGB and Paralympics Ireland athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games this year. When asking questions such as “Alexa, what’s the Olympics update?” or “Alexa, what’s the Paralympics update?” customers will hear an update every day throughout the Games, with the latest news from Tokyo.

Additionally, as the athletes compete in their chosen sports, fans will be able to follow along with the successes of the teams from Great Britain and Ireland by asking for updates such as “Alexa, what’s Paralympics Ireland’s update?” to hear a daily summary of the team’s progress.

Alexa’s new knowledge can help fans become an expert on the athletes competing in events from the comfort of their own homes. Customers can ask “Alexa, who is the athlete of the day?” to hear a short biography of a chosen athlete.

To stay up to speed on the medals table using just their voice, customers can also ask “Alexa, which country has the most gold medals?”, or ask for team specific updates such as, “Alexa, what’s Team Ireland’s medal count?.”

Questions that customers can ask Alexa about the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games include: