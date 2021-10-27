Art at heart of Ulster Museum’s Autumn/Winter programme

National Museums NI has announced an exciting programme of art for autumn and winter. The diverse range of exhibitions feature local and international artists and explore profound and provocative themes such as identity, loss, isolation and love. Art serves an important purpose, reminding us that we share a universal human experience, evoking deep emotions and allowing us to establish connections and feel less alone.

Ulster Museum Exhibitions

Tissot’s Mysterious Irish Muse: New Acquisitions; Silent Testimony; Blue Sky Thinking; New Art, New Themes, New Acquisitions; Mainie Jellett (1897-1944): Translation and Rotation and; Royal Ulster Academy 140th Annual Exhibition.

National Museums NI’s Head of Curatorial, Hannah Crowdy says, “Through our collections, we hope to inspire and educate new audiences, including those who may not typically visit an art exhibition.

“Everyone is invited to come along and visit our space to see first-hand just how diverse in appeal the exhibitions are, allowing people to perhaps discover a new appreciation for impressionism or contemporary art.”

On show at the museum until 2nd January 2022, the focal point of Tissot’s Mysterious Irish Muse: New Acquisitions is James (Jacques) Joseph Tissot’s ‘Quiet.’ A new acquisition by the museum, Quiet depicts Kathleen Kelly, Tissot’s mistress, muse and the inspiration for some of his most famous paintings.

Quiet is on display with paintings by Cotes, Lavery and Orpen, which contrast the role of society beauties and the experience of young women who lived a more fragile existence on the periphery of conventional society

Also, on display at the museum is Silent Testimony, which has returned as part of National Museums NI’s 100 Years Forward programme, marking the centenaries of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland. The exhibition, which will be on display until January 2022, features large-scale portraits by internationally renowned artist Colin Davidson

Each portrait powerfully depicts the personal experience of the eighteen individuals who suffered loss during the Troubles

Colin Davidson comments, “Silent Testimony reveals the individual and collective suffering of these eighteen people in a way that words cannot. All ostensibly have different identities but are bound by a unique and shared experience of loss. When creating the portraits, I wanted to convey each first and foremost as a human being who had suffered as a result of the conflict in Northern Ireland and to silently articulate that experience.

“The shared trauma of these eighteen people remains a powerful reminder of our common humanity.”

French photographer, Bernard Lesaing, initially came to Northern Ireland in 1975 and 1976, taking moving and insightful images of the country in the height of conflict. He returned over 40 years later to a very different political landscape. He again grounded his work in the people he met and their stories, capturing not only striking images, but also collecting 21 personal testimonies. This fascinating look at Northern Ireland’s journey, through conflict to more peaceful times, is explored in the Faces and Places exhibition

Blue Sky Thinking; New Art, New Themes, New Acquisitions is an exhibition that showcases Patrick Goddard’s Blue Sky Thinking, 2019, a piece depicting 180 ring-necked parakeets created from recycled lead.

Acquired by National Museums NI 2020, with the assistance of a grant from the Art Fund, the piece addresses themes of migration, identity and climate emergency, deliberately tapping into the current discourse around human migration and border control, and also to the ecological concerns of the artist

Blue Sky Thinking is displayed with work from Ulster Museum’s internationally important sculpture collection including Birdman by Elisabeth Frink, HOME by Willie Doherty and Silent Echoes, a sound sculpture by Bill Fontana

Another artist on display is Mainie Jellet – she has been credited as the driving force that brought abstract art to Ireland and the exhibition explores her journey to that point and beyond, celebrating her impact and the placement of women at the centre of Irish modernism. Mainie Jellett (1897-1944): Translation and Rotation will be on display from October 29 until May 2022.

Jellet’s process is revealed throughout the display, with much-loved works included, alongside paintings and drawings displayed publicly for the first time, presenting the wealth and richness of her short but prolific career and sharing the ‘three revolutions’ of her artistic practice.

The eagerly anticipated Royal Ulster Academy 140th Annual Exhibition is on display from October 29 until January 9, 2022, and is an ongoing highlight in Belfast’s events calendar.

Founded in 1879, the Royal Ulster Academy of Arts (RUA) is the largest and longest established body of practising visual artists in Northern Ireland. Its annual exhibition is a unique platform for acclaimed artists and emerging talent to showcase their artwork at Ulster Museum.

Now in its 140th year, the exhibition comprises of around 250 examples of painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and video. Some of the works explore topical themes like isolation, social distancing and surviving in these strange times. Others share deep messages with hope, humour, passion and integrity.

Hannah Crowdy concludes: “The RUA exhibition is always a highlight with visitors, showcasing an incredibly diverse range of art and content. We’re excited to host the exhibition again, now in its 140th year, and offer our space to local artists, those known and less known, to give their talent a platform and an audience.

“We hope visitors will enjoy all of the exhibitions at Ulster Museum over the coming months, and that our autumn / winter art exhibition programme will leave them feeling inspired, with a new appreciation of the power that art has to spark emotion and conversation.”

Admission to Ulster Museum is free

Advanced booking for all exhibitions at Ulster Museum is recommended. Tickets can be booked at www.nmni.com