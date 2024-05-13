Are you the 2024 Hafner’s Mastercook? Enter now and you could win a sizzling prize

Sausage lovers, your time has come, as Hafner’s, the country’s third bestselling banger, has launched a cookery competition which aims to find amateur cooks with the tastiest and most original recipes that feature the humble sausage

“People from Northern Ireland love sausages”, said Stephen O’Carroll, Marketing Director, Hafner’s Sausages. “We are expecting a great response to our search for sizzling recipes, and we will no doubt see loads of delicious snack suggestions or mealtime treats that will tickle the taste buds of our judges.”

Hafner’s has three judges who all love sausages to ensure the best recipes make it to the final, which is taking place at Belfast Cookery School on June 25th.

Stephen continued: “The judges are chef supremo, Ian Hunter, owner of Belfast Cookery School, funnyman and sausage lover, Ciaran Bartlett and radio personality, Carolyn Stewart who also has an award-winning range of pickles, sauces and marinades.

“The deadline for entries is midnight on May 31st so get those juices flowing and send us in a recipe that has winning potential.”

Following the judging process, three shortlisted sausage lovers will compete in a live final at Belfast Cookery School where they will prepare their signature Hafner’s dish for the judges. The winner will be crowned ‘Hafner’s Mastercook 2024’ and walk away with a £500 cash prize.

Speaking on behalf of the judges, chef Ian Hunter, said: “We are looking forward to hearing from home cooks, aspiring foodies and amateur chefs with a real passion for creating dishes that pack a sausagey punch, are original and most of all, tasty. We can’t wait to see all of the ideas flooding in and best of luck everyone – get your entries in now and you could be joining us for the final in June.”

To enter visit www.hafnersmastercook.com, upload a photo of your dish, list the ingredients of your recipe and tell Hafner’s in 250 words or less why you should take home the title of Hafner’s Mastercook 2024.

For more information on Hafner’s Sausages visit www.mallonfoods.com/hafners-sausages/.