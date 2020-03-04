Are Women Bad Drivers?

Women have always been at the butt of male jokes when it comes to their driving ability, or as the joke tells, lack thereof. But, it’s time to look at the stats to find out who are the inferior gender when it comes to getting behind the wheel. Compare the Market have broken down driving convictions into common offences and split them into men and women to determine who rules the road and who are a bigger danger.

Speeding

The number one driving offence in the UK is speeding and makes up a large majority of all convictions. 39.8% of all convictions made by males are speeding-related, compared to 23.5% of female offences. From exceeding statutory speeding limits and breaking motorway limits, men have a considerably higher percentage of convictions.

I’m sure all drivers can admit that breaking that driving 32mph on a 30mph road is easily done, but it can lead to serious consequences…

Band A: Breaking a 30mph speed limit by up to 9mph can land you a fine of 25-75% of your weekly income as well as three penalty points on your licence.

Band B: Exceeding the limit in a 30mph zone by up to 20mph will result in a fine of 75-125% of your weekly income and 4-6 points; possibly even a disqualification.

Band C: If you drive over 20mph in a 30 zone you can face a disqualification of up to 56 days, as well as six points and a large fine of 125-175% of your weekly income.

Uninsured

Driving without proper insurance is a serious offence and is one of the top three most common driving convictions. Yet again, male drivers are most at fault for this offence, with 5% of convictions being down to lack of insurance on their vehicles, compared to 2.7% of women driving convictions.

No matter your gender, if you are caught driving an uninsured vehicle you can face a driving ban, as well as up to 8 penalty points on top of a hefty fine. Not to mention the fact that when you come round to searching for insurance, your premiums will be much higher than the average driver.

Drink Driving

A blood alcohol level of anything more than 0.0% can land you in deep legal trouble. If you are caught under the influence of alcohol while behind the wheel you could see yourself…

Imprisoned for 3-months+

Paying an unlimited fine assigned by the court

Losing your licence

As I’m sure you can guess by now, men yet again have a higher percentage of convictions for this offence. 3.5% of males driving convictions are due to driving under the influence of alcohol, in comparison to a considerably lower 1.8% of female convictions.

Careless and Lack of Attention

It’s no surprise that men are again more commonly convicted of this offence than women. This conviction can be committed in multiple ways…

Speeding

Not giving way

Tailgating

Eating or drinking while driving

Using maps or sat nav while driving

Lane hopping

And so many more.

This is not an offence that the police take lightly, offenders can see themselves with 3-9 points added to their licence as well as a large fine of up to £5,000 and in serious cases, a driving ban can be issued.

Driving without due care or attention can be one of the most dangerous offences as they can often result in accidents and fatalities, which would result in a 2-year prison sentence and 3-11 points.

Are Women Better Drivers?

Although women have lower percentages of convictions than men in all of the above offences, the margins are not that big. Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle is a big responsibility and should be treated as so, therefore no matter who are safer drivers, men or women, neither have a 0% convictions rate.