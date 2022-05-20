Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend Programme of Events

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is certainly planning a weekend fit for a Queen, unveiling a truly spectacular Royal Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend itinerary.

The celebrations, to commemorate The Queen’s 70 years of service, will begin on Thursday 2 June with several beacon lighting ceremonies across The Borough, preserving an unbroken tradition in the celebration of Royal Jubilees, weddings and coronations.

The beacons will join thousands being lit simultaneously across the UK and the Commonwealth, forming part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Place in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey will be joined by Vice Lord Lieutenant Mrs Miranda Gordan at Mossley Mill for their ceremony, while the Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey will be joined by Deputy Lord Lieutenant The Hon. Shane O’Neill at Antrim Castle Gardens. Other locations hosting the ceremonies are Loanends Primary School at Nutts Corner, The Town Hall in Ballyclare, the Viaduct in Randalstown, the Lilian Bland Pavilion in Glengormley and Macedon Point close to Hazelbank Park.

On Saturday 4 June, while Buckingham Palace transforms from Palace to Party, Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park will both host their very own Platinum Party at the Park.

Broadcaster Claire McCollum will be joined by award-winning Belfast comedian Paddy Raff and X Factor alumni Rwanda Shaw at Antrim Castle Gardens, while Cool FM’s Stuart Robinson will host veteran swing artist James Huish and stand-up comedian Shane Todd at Jordanstown Loughshore Park. As well as the ‘regal’ on-stage entertainment, families will be treated to live street theatre and enjoy a vast variety of food and drink stalls.

Both events will begin at 6pm. Royal revellers will also be able to enjoy a live link to the celebrations at Buckingham Palace, where some of the world’s biggest entertainers will come together in a star-studded tribute to Her Majesty’s unprecedented anniversary. The evening will conclude at 10.30pm, when the skies will be set alight at both locations with a dazzling fireworks display.

The celebrations will continue into Sunday 5 June, as Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council support The Big Lunch initiative with a series of Big Jubilee Lunches across the Borough and its community spaces.

Running from 1pm until 3pm across seven locations – Wallace Park in Templepatrick, Lough Shore Park in Antrim, Sixmilewater River Park in Ballyclare, Neillsbrook Community Centre in Dunsilly, Lilian Bland Community Park in Glengormley, Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey and Loughshore Park in Jordanstown – picnickers will be treated to live music and entertainment for all the family.

Following a sneak preview at Garden Show Ireland, Diarmuid’s Gavin’s Clockwork Garden installation at Antrim Castle Gardens will officially open to visitors from Saturday 4 June.

The interactive garden, commissioned by The Council as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, is described as a ‘garden of pure imagination’ and will be the first of its kind to assume permanent residency in any garden across the UK.

All events, including access to the Clockwork Garden, are free of charge. For further information please visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/queensplatinumjubilee