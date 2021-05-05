American Holidays reopens for travel

American Holidays has reopened the doors of its Belfast branch for the first-time this year with optimism that safe travel is returning. With its ‘Book with Confidence’ guarantee launched, American Holidays is looking forward to greeting customers and to help them plan and book their holiday as lockdown restrictions ease.

The company has over 35 years of travel expertise and will once again be on hand to offer travel advice and booking assistance to those looking to make their American dream getaway finally a reality. Customers can expect the same expert service and signature American Holidays flair, with additional health and safety measures to ensure peace of mind whilst in store.

Speaking on the reopening of American Holidays Belfast Store, Karen Sheals Hoy, Manager says: ‘We’re thrilled to re-open our doors and welcome customers, old and new, back safely to our Belfast store. We know many will have missed travelling over the recent months and we can’t wait to once again inspire customers and help book them that perfect getaway. Over the last year, our team have been working remotely to support customers impacted by Covid-19. Thankfully now with the continued vaccine roll-out and the easing of lockdown, people are feeling more confident about planning an overseas trip.”

Earlier this year, American Holidays launched its ‘Book with Confidence’ guarantee which provides holidaymakers with assurances about financial protection, flexible booking options and safety abroad. American Holidays says the guarantee offers a cast-iron pledge to ensure that every single holiday booked is completely protected and offers the best possible flexibility – something that will be key for holidaymakers while travel is still subject to change.

Karen adds: “The problems caused to travel arrangements by Covid-19 has reminded customers of the benefits of booking through an agent. Our optimism remains that we will be able to move freely around our wonderful world once again and we can’t wait to help you book your next holiday. From the sun-soaked beaches of the Caribbean to family fun in Orlando, exciting City breaks we have some great offers available, and we want to reassure our customers that we’re here for them, when they are ready to travel. We are already experiencing a pent-up demand for destinations such as Las Vegas, New York, the Caribbean and Canada. Our team of experts are perfectly placed to help plan first class travel itineraries for customers.”

American Holidays is part of Travelopia, the world’s largest collection of specialist Travel Brands, with over 40 staff based in Belfast and Dublin. Destinations covered by the company include the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, Cruise holidays and specialise in the West Coast, Deep South, Cities, Theme Park and family holidays, Road Trip, Escorted Tours