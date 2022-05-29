All the Parimatch Foundation programs – help disabled children and disadvantaged families

Parimatch Foundation makes a huge contribution to the well-being and health of society, allowing every kid to have the opportunity to learn and play sports. Via the official website of the organization, every person could read about all the methods how to help Ukraine today. The main fund specialization is the professional help to the disabled children by the providing easy access to all kinds of sports activities. There are a few programs that are available now in the Parimatch Foundation – children’s charity fund so you will have many opportunities to help. Each of them solves some problem for the children so they will have a real chance to become productive community members. All the main information about the active programs you can find via the Parimatch Foundation and on this page is below. Spend a few minutes to read it and find out how you can also help Ukraine.

Sport and environmental initiatives in the Parimatch Foundation – the simplest ways to help Ukraine today

The information below will be useful for everyone whos wondering how can i help Ukraine. But at first, it should be noticed that to help Ukrainians you wouldn’t need much time or money. Only a few minutes of your time could save somebody’s life or help a kid fulfill an old dream. Here are some main programs that are available at the moment via the Parimatch Foundation official website:

Yes, I can!

The sports mentor

New sports culture

Boost4Best

Each of the programs solves some kind of program but all of them are working with the organization of the quality sports activity in schools in Ukraine. Also, some of the children could find a professional mentor who will help them with their goals achievements and talents realizations. Other programs can help disabled children and disadvantaged families to forget about all the limits in sport and train with highly effective methods. Here all the children will find plenty of real opportunities to start their sports career or to find some active hobby.

But not only the sport is the main sphere that the Parimatch Foundation is working with. Also via the official organization website, you will find information about the environmental initiatives and program for the well-being of children ensuring. The company with its partners spends a lot of time and money to develop pediatric medicine and special infrastructure. With this program, thousands of disabled children and disadvantaged families got professional help with the main spheres of life and health.

No less important are the environmental initiatives are also now supported by the Parimatch Foundation. So today everyone could donate to Ukraine for the initiative’s implementation for environmental protection. So feel free to contact the support and to get more information about all the possible methods to help Ukrainians and to become one of the main environmental initiatives realization sponsors.