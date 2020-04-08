Aine’s Handmade Chocolates supply 50,000 Handmade Easter Eggs to Lidl NI

While we may be celebrating Easter a little differently this year, Lidl Northern Ireland is inviting customers to treat themselves to luxury for less with the retailer’s range of Deluxe Easter eggs. handmade by Cavan-based chocolatier, Aine’s Handmade Chocolates.

Available in all 39 Lidl stores across Northern Ireland (while stocks last), the artisan eggs have been crafted by chocolate experts who have been creating deliciously smooth and creamy handmade chocolate since 1999.

Representing an investment of more than £330,000 by the retailer, Aine’s Handmade Chocolates has supplied Lidl with more than 50,000 eggs for stores across the island to date.

Speaking about the partnership, Ann Rudden, Managing Director for Aine’s Handmade Chocolates said: This partnership has been a game changer for our business. With the investment and unwavering support Lidl has offered us, we have been able to grow our capabilities and business significantly, allowing us to hire more employees and offer more selection to customers. It’s always a special moment when we see our handmade eggs on the shelves at our local Lidl store, and we hope shoppers will support us and pick up these special eggs this Easter for their friends and families.’

The UTZ-certified eggs are available in a number of varieties exclusive to Lidl including Deluxe Milk Chocolate or White Chocolate (£5.99), a decadent Deluxe Milk Chocolate and Honeycomb (£5.99) or for those looking for something a little unique, the Deluxe White Chocolate with Raspberries egg (£5.99) is sure to delight.