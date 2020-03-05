Adrian Dunbar supports World Book Day: VIDEO REPORT

Adrian Dunbar doesn’t believe in fairies (or so he says) but he’s created a video exclusive reading of the children’s book Fairies Don’t Exist to celebrate World Book Day. TV’s Ted Hastings shows his softer side with this bedtime reading of this new children’s book by Belfast-natives Michael O’Neill and Stephen Pierce.

This unique children’s book, aimed at 3-8 year olds, is written by Michael O’Neill and illustrated by Stephen Pierce – the first book published by this Belfast-based company Armchair and Rocket. Fairies don’t Exist is the story of little Kitty who keeps disturbing the peace and quiet of her very sensible father by getting up out of bed. It’s not her fault though, it’s the fairies – they’re messing about so much she can’t sleep – and Daddy should do something about it.

These fairies aren’t pretty, they are a bit darker, wilder and are all rooted in Ireland’s historic past. To celebrate World Book Day 2020, Armchair & Rocket approached Adrian Dunbar to read the bedtime story in the classic Jackanory style – creating this video exclusive. They felt that Adrian’s current tough guy, Ted Hastings persona would add a little extra something.

Author Michael O’Neill comments: “When we approached Adrian his response was, ‘Fairies is it? Do you think I came up the Lagan in a bubble?’. Adrian has a great voice for storytelling and his memorising local accent added a real warm charm. The book was written to be read aloud, and Adrian gets how important that is for children. We’re big supporters of World Book Day and want to do anything we can to raise awareness and try and encourage parents to set some time aside each day for story time.”

The book Fairies Don’t Exist is available on Amazon.co.uk, fairiesdontexist.com and independent bookshops: For all further information visit fairiesdontexist.com